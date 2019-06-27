Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

For anybody concerned that the Ford F-150 Raptor isn’t capable enough off-road, the new 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor with off-road upgrades paired with the new 7.3-liter V8 engine will gladly take your money.

The Super Duty Tremor takes the new F-250 and F-350, gives them more ground clearance with a 2-inch front-end lift, bigger shocks, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, a special new rock-crawling drive mode, and Ford’s new Trail Control off-road cruise control technology. The mission here was to build an off-road truck that beats the Ram Power Wagon with better towing and payload ratings, though we don’t know what those are, yet.

When the new 2020 Super Duty was revealed earlier this year with the new 7.3-liter V8, Ford claimed “best in class” performance without actually listing any horsepower, torque, payload, nor towing figures, so we don’t actually know exactly what kind of performance to expect from either the regular Super Duty or this new Tremor package.

The Ram Power Wagon has a max payload rating of 1,510 pounds and max tow rating of 10,350 pounds. That puts the Ram around the Ford Ranger in payload and comparable to a moderately-equipped F-150 in towing, and Ford is promising the Super Duty can do better. The Tremor package is expected to come in just slightly lower on both marks than a regular Super Duty.

If you don’t want the new 7.3-liter pushrod V8, you can go for the 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel instead. Though, again, we still don’t have performance figures for that engine, either.

But, the new beefy tires come paired with 18-inch wheels, and the new truck has a ground clearance of 10.8 inches, an approach angle of 31.65 degrees and departure angle of 24.51 degrees, a wading depth of 33 inches, off-road running boards and the skid plates off of the F-150 XF4.

The package will be available on the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims of the F-250 and F-350 pickups, though F-250 models require the high-capacity trailer tow package, as well as 4x4 single-rear-wheel SuperCrew pickups with the 6.75-foot bed.

Ford also hasn’t announced a price for the Tremor package yet, either. No numbers! Just off-roading!

Ford’s gonna tease this out like a bigger child who won’t give a cookie to a little kid.

This is cruelty.

