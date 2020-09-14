Ford Is Officially Addicted To Special Editions

Photo : Ford

The Ford Ranger Tremor is essentially the fifth off-roady factory special version of this new-for-’19 truck, not counting various trim levels or the vehicle’s surprisingly thick accessory catalog. I mean, why not?



The Ranger’s FX4 package, which includes a locking rear differential, skid plates and a mild shock update, is actually a really solid setup for most off-road use. That’s the truck’s first off-road edition, by my calculation.

From there, you could also get a Ford Performance Level 1, 2 or 3 pack which add more suspension, armoring and decorative upgrades. And this week, Ford’s got the new Tremor package in the mix, which seems to be more aggressive than a basic FX4 package but less comprehensive than the Ford Performance Level 3 kit. I guess it’s closest to Ford Performance Level 1 plus some new low-effort semi-retro graphics.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind having more special option packs to pick from. And I’m looking forward to spotting these stripes in traffic and going “Oh, a Tremor” to my wife who will not acknowledge me in hopes that I won’t make any follow-up comments. I will, though. Of course I will.

“That’s the one with Generals and 2.0 shocks, but not an ARB bumper.”

More specifically, the Ranger Tremor’s setup includes 32-inch (great size, not too big) General Grabber all-terrain tires, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers with rear piggyback reservoirs and hydraulic rebound stops, Miko suede seat inserts with the Tremor logo stitched into them (oOo!) and a couple of extra recovery points.

Photo : Ford

I really like the factory switch hub that lets you plug in aftermarket accessories.

Photo : Ford

Some Ford Ranger Tremor off-road specs and dimensions from Ford’s literature:



30.9-degree approach angle (+2.2 degrees from base SuperCrew 4x4)

25.5-degree departure angle (+0.1 degrees)

24.2-degree breakover angle (+2.7 degrees)

9.7 inches ground clearance (+0.8 inches from base SuperCrew 4x4)

Ranger Tremor runs the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with its regular 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

You’ll be able to spec this package on XLT and Lariat trim four-door 4x4 Rangers for 2021, and it lists for $4,290 beyond the price of the truck. You can get it without the stripes, but I mean, come on. Don’t be silly.

Photo : Ford

Realistically, you’re going to get the best bang for your buck by just getting the FX4 kit and adding some great tires as soon as your OE set wears out. Vinyl graphics are pretty easy to custom order, you know. But the Tremor is kind of fun for people who appreciate factory special editions, and I can’t blame Ford for finding more ways to squeeze more margin out of a simple platform.