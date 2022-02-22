The Ford Ranger Raptor is here… almost! The company has revealed all the delicious specs early this morning, for the new truck that is debuting for the global market soon. Until now, The Blue Oval was staying mum on whether or not us Americans would be getting the Ranger Raptor.

Well, if Ford CEO Jim Farley is to be a trusted source, we are certainly in luck.

That’s right folks, she’s coming next year. Exact specs for our truck have not been announced yet, but a Ford rep told us they would be coming “early next year.”

In the meantime we can speculate as to what is coming our way. The Australian Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbo 3-liter V6 that is pumping out 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Power gets to the ground through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s a similar setup to what is found in the Bronco Raptor.

The truck also comes with an anti-lag system, which can keep the turbos spinning at boost-generating speeds for up to three seconds after the driver takes their foot off the gas. It switches on in Baja mode or you can click a button on the steering wheel whenever you’re little agro heart desires.

If you buy a Raptor product, chances are you want to be noticed. This new truck has you covered. It has an active exhaust system with four modes that are selected on the steering wheel: Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja (for when you hate your neighbors).

Don’t worry, perspective Ranger Raptor buyer. You can take it off some sweet fuckin’ jumps too. Ford has fitted it with 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve shocks that are filled with Dupont Teflon-infused oil that should give plenty of damping when the going gets jumpy.

Those shocks are bolted to a mostly-aluminum suspension system to help save weight. It also comes with some features like Trail Control and various terrain modes to help with your off road excursions.

Step outside and you’ll see the Raptor’s signature F-O-R-D lettering on the grille with flared wheel arches and aluminum side steps. Go to the other side of the truck and you’ll see an equally big RANGER stamped into the tailgate. Two choices of 17-inch wheel will be available. Fitted around them is 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires.

The cabin of the Ranger Raptor is a big step up front from the previous gen. Ford has fitted a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and 12-inch center touchscreen.

It’s running on Ford’s Sync 4A system and can be had with an available Bang & Olufson sound system. There are also plenty of “code orange” accents throughout the truck.

The Ranger Raptor is officially coming, everybody. So get ready to see one three inches from your bumper on your local highway.