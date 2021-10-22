Depending on what you read and when you read it, the GMC Sierra is usually the fourth or fifth best selling pickup on the market. Sometimes right behind its Chevy cousin or behind the Toyota Tacoma. But, it’s also very profitable due to the popularity of more expensive variants, and now GMC is betting there are customers who are willing to spend even more for more comfort and off-road performance.



So, the Sierra lineup has been reshuffled and two new trims have been added: AT4X, which is more or less GMC’s take on the Silverado ZR2 and Denali Ultimate, which is like a Denali, but more luxurious. Now, Sierra pricing ranges from $32,495 to $80,395, there’s something for everyone.



Pro, SLE, and Elevation trims get a new base engine. A 2.7-liter turbo-four that puts out 310 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. There’s also the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel that’s available on every trim except the AT4X.



While the exterior has been refreshed with the front fascia getting more work than the rear, the big changes are inside. SLE, Elevation, and SLT trims get new interiors while the AT4, AT4X, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims get even more premium interiors.



A larger 13.4 inch touch screen is standard on SLE and higher trims, there’s also a 15-inch heads up display and a 12.3-inch-diagonal digital, configurable instrument cluster . Bucket-seat equipped Sierras get GMCs “Precision Shift” electronic shift mechanism . M odels with bench seats still get a column shifter. The higher trims all get standard “ Google built- in, ” Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.



The big news though is the two new trims. First is the AT4X. T hink of this as GMC’s equivalent of the Silverado’s recently introduced ZR2 trim. It’s all about off-road capability. A 6.2-liter 420 hp V8 up front, front and rear locking differentials, two speed transfer case with selectable drive modes, 18-inch wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers. Impressive.

At the top of the lineup sits the next new trim, the Denali Ultimate. GMC looks to be going after other luxo trucks like the Ram 1500 Limited here . The Denali Ultimate sets itself apart outside with its signature Denali grille, a trim exclusive Denali suspension tuned for a smooth ride, 22-inch wheels, and Audi-like animated approach lighting sequences. The luxuriousness spills over inside with things like a microsuede headliner, 16-way power seats with massage functions, and metal Denali Ultimate badging in the seats and on the dash.

There’s even a topographical map of Mt. Denali laser-etched into the dash, door trim, and stitched into the seats with the mountain’s coordinates. Luxuriously extra. The Denali Ultimate is also the only Sierra trim that gets the option of GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance.

The 2022 Sierra lineup goes on sale in the first quarter of next year. You can reserve one now on GMC’s site.

