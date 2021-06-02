The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Is Lifted Even More And Also Comes In The Good Color

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Photo : Toyota

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is 1.5 inches taller up front and 0.5 inches taller in the back, what Toyota is calling its “next generation.” There are also new black wheels and new upper control arms for increased rebound stroke. Get excited.

From Toyota’s news release:

The increased suspension lift will provide adventurers with even more off-road capability for exploring the great outdoors, as it equates to real-world improvements for trail and obstacle clearance thanks to its 36.4-degree approach angle, 24.7-degree departure angle, and its 26.6-degree breakover angle – all of which improve upon the previous-generation TRD Pro. Complementing the increased front lift is new TRD-engineered upper control arms. Featuring machine-forged aluminum construction for added strength, the new TRD upper control arms allow the FOX shocks to make use of the additional rebound stroke afforded by the lift by adjusting the angle of the ball-joint mount.

For me, though, I’m mainly excited about the new color, which is good. It is TRD Pro exclusive and called Electric Lime Metallic. It is so lime.

Photo : Toyota

The styling has also been tweaked.

Tacoma TRD Pro will still greet the world with a heritage-inspired front grille with color-keyed surround. Available new hood graphics complement the blacked-out hood scoop. TRD Pro will also feature a color-keyed rear bumper, door handles and power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, while black overfenders will marry the dual-color styling theme.

And this new stamping? This new stamping is good.

Photo : Toyota

Also: The 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro will again be available with a six-speed manual, or what Toyota calls an “ever-popular” six-speed automatic. Either are mated to a 3 .5-liter V6 offering 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. You might call the manual fan service, but automakers are pretty ruthless about dropping manual transmissions as soon as the take rate goes down far enough. Which means there must be some committed manual Tacoma TRD Pro buyers out there, and god bless them.

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is less a new generation, in other words, and more a bunch of tweaks and upgrades. Pricing was not announced, but you can expect it’ll be slightly more than the $44,325 starting price it is currently. Buying a new manual truck in this day and age is a little bit crazy but Toyota’s confident — or has the market research — that there are still a few of you out there.

Photo : Toyota

Photo : Toyota

