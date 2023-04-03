These Formula 1 Drivers Led — But Never Won — The World Championship

These Formula 1 Drivers Led — But Never Won — The World Championship

Some Formula 1 legends were always the bridesmaid and never the bride when it came to leading, but not winning, a championship.

Elizabeth Blackstock
The late Gilles Villeneuve the legendary French Candian driver seen in action driving his Ferrari racing car, 1982.
Photo: Steve Powell (Getty Images)

When we talk about Formula 1 legends, it tends to be very easy to point to the list of World Champions as being the be-all-end-all of the sport’s greatest drivers, but that means missing out on so many racing legends. Some great drivers could put up a hell of a fight, but never won a race. Some battled hard for championships that eternally eluded their grasp at the very last moment. Still others could storm through the field at Le Mans but just didn’t have the right single-seater equipment to make it to the checkered flag first.

Today, we’re celebrating the F1 drivers who, at some point, led an F1 Championship but never actually won one. The names on this list include legends of motorsport, which makes this a great time to remember just how fickle a beast F1 can be.

Piero Taruffi: 1952

Piero Taruffi: 1952

talian racing driver Piero Taruffiunfastens his helmet after winning the Libre trophy race at 1952 Silverstone.
Photo: Stroud/Express (Getty Images)

With his win at the season opening Swiss Grand Prix, Piero Taruffi took an early lead for the 1952 World Championship — which he held until he was overtaken by Alberto Ascari in France. He dropped further back later in the season, ultimately finishing third. The Italian was never to contest a full F1 season again.

Maurice Trintignant: 1955

Maurice Trintignant: 1955

French racing driver Maurice Trintignant in his 1.5 litre Simca at Silverstone, 1951.
Photo: Fisher/Central Press (Getty Images)

I have to be honest: Maurice Trintignant is one of the coolest names in motorsport. The French driver (whose middle name, delightfully, is Bienvenu), ascended to the lead of the 1955 F1 World Championship after the second race at the Monaco Grand Prix. He was to lose the lead to Juan Manuel Fangio almost immediately, and he never scored another point that season.

Jean Behra: 1956

Jean Behra: 1956

Italian race car driver and businessman Enzo Ferrari (left) with French racing driver Jean Behra (right), who is moving to the Ferrari team, circa 1958.
Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

The highly contentious 1956 Formula 1 season changed hands multiple times. Despite the fact that Fangio took the checkered flat at the season opener, he actually shared a car with another driver and had to share the points for first place, leaving Jean Behra to ascend to the championship lead. He maintained that lead through the second race in Monaco before losing out to the next man on our list.

Peter Collins: 1956

Peter Collins: 1956

British racing driver, Peter Collins at the Silverstone racetrack, where he won the Daily Express Trophy Race, 1955.
Photo: Express/Express (Getty Images)

British driver Peter Collins tied for the lead of the F1 Championship with Stirling Moss in points, only ascending higher than his countryman thanks to better finishes. Collins held that lead through the French and British Grands Prix before losing out to Fangio in the penultimate race of the season.

Luigi Musso: 1958

Luigi Musso: 1958

Italian racing driver Luigi Musso in his Lancia Ferrari D50 in practice for the 1956 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

While Stirling Moss lead the 1958 F1 Championship after the first race, Italian driver Luigi Musso took over the helm at the second event in Monaco. Unfortunately, Musso lost the lead in the next race and never had a chance to regain it after Musso was pitched from his car during the French Grand Prix. He died in the hospital later that day.

Stirling Moss: 1958, 1961

Stirling Moss: 1958, 1961

The British Motor Racing driver Stirling Moss at the wheel of a Maserati racing car, 1953.
Photo: Lee/Central Press (Getty Images)

I’ve been reading my way through a handful of different historical F1 books that reflect on Moss’s era, and there’s a general consensus about the British driver: He never got a fair shake. Moss was regularly competitive, pushing underpowered cars to their absolute limit in the hope of being the British driver who could secure a Championship for a British team — but this was the era just before the garagistes had really started to figure things out. Moss survived a nasty crash at Goodwood but was forced to retire, never again able to pursue his World Championship hopes despite having led it twice.

Bruce McLaren: 1960, 1963

Bruce McLaren: 1960, 1963

New Zealand motor-racing driver Bruce McLaren sits on the wheel of his McLaren-Ford M14A before the start of the 1970 Race of Champions at Brands Hatch in Kent.
Photo: Fox Photos (Getty Images)

While Bruce McLaren’s name has become almost synonymous with motorsport thanks to his eponymous team, he never took an F1 Championship. After a win at the season opening Argentine Grand Prix, McLaren led the 1960 season standings for four Grands Prix, until he was overtaken by eventual champion Jack Brabham. Three years later, in 1963, McLaren took the lead of the championship after the Belgian Grand Prix before being summarily overtaken by Jim Clark in the following race.

Wolfgang von Trips: 1961

Wolfgang von Trips: 1961

Wolfgang von Trips driver of the winning Ferrari holds high his trophy after the 1961 British Grand Prix at Aintree, Liverpool. On the right is Phil Hill who came second in another Ferrari.
Photo: Keystone (Getty Images)

The 1961 F1 season was so compelling that it became the subject of one of the best racing books I’ve ever read, The Limit. Ferrari teammates Wolfgang von Trips and Phil Hill duked it out for the championship, with von Trips looking set to be an easy overall victor. Unfortunately, a crash in the penultimate race of the season took von Trips out of contention. During the Italian Grand Prix, von Trips and Jim Clark collided, sending the Ferrari ricocheting into the crowd. Multiple people died, including von Trips. Hill became the first American F1 Champion by default.

Lorenzo Bandini: 1966

Lorenzo Bandini: 1966

Italian racing driver Lorenzo Bandini (1935 - 1967) driving a Ferrari in the 1965 British Grand Prix.
Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Despite not winning either of the first two rounds of the 1966 F1 World Championship, Lorenzo Bandini’s consistent points-paying finishes gave him the lead after the Belgian Grand Prix. That championship glory didn’t last long; by the end of the following race, he’d been superseded by Australian Jack Brabham.

Pedro Rodríguez: 1967

Pedro Rodríguez: 1967

Pedro Rodriguez drives the #4 Cooper-Maserati T81 during the Daily Mail Race of Champions on 12 March 1967 at Brands Hatch
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

One half of the Mexican racing brother duo, Pedro Rodríguez won the opening race of the 1967 F1 season in South Africa, which automatically left him in the lead of the championship. He was quickly passed by Denny Hulme in the following event at Monaco, and he slid down to his final finishing position in sixth for the season after missing a stretch of three races.

His South African Grand Prix win was the last ever victory for the Cooper F1 team.

Clay Regazzoni: 1974

Clay Regazzoni: 1974

Swiss racing driver Clay Regazzoni in his Ferrari 312 during the Daily Mail Race of Champions at the Brands Hatch circuit, 21st March 1971. Regazzoni won the race.
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

As we head into the 1970s, F1 seasons got increasingly longer and therefore offered more opportunities for a title fight. The 1974 season kicked off with Denny Hulme in the lead of the championship before Swiss Ferrari driver Clay Regazzoni took over in the second event of the season. He held the lead for two races before he was usurped by Emerson Fittipaldi, who went on to take that year’s title.

Carlos Reutemann: 1977, 1978, 1981

Carlos Reutemann: 1977, 1978, 1981

Carlos Reutemann drives the Martini Lotus-Ford 79 during the Spanish Grand Prix on 29 April 1979 at the Jarama Circuit in Jarama, Spain.
Photo: Steve Powell (Getty Images)

Poor Carlos Reutemann. His 12 Grand Prix wins continually got him so close to the World Championship three different times, but it was never enough. He finished third overall three times, and second overall in 1981, when Nelson Piquet took the championship instead. Reutemann found post-race career success in politics.

Patrick Depailler: 1978

Patrick Depailler: 1978

Elf-Tyrrell driver Patrick Depailler of France during the 1976 Race of Champions British Formula One Grand Prix held at Brands Hatch, in Kent, England.
Photo: Tony Duffy (Getty Images)

After a win by Mario Andretti, the 1978 season kicked off with an American in the lead. It swapped over to Carlos Reutemann before Frenchman Patrick Depailler after the fifth race of the season, the Monaco Grand Prix. The lead lasted exactly one (1) race.

Jacques Laffite: 1979

Jacques Laffite: 1979

French racing driver Jacques Laffite of Team Williams-Honda chatting with Finnish racing driver Keke Rosberg of Team Williams-Honda during the British Grand Prix Qualifying at Brands Hatch Circuit, UK, 21st July 1984.
Photo: Victor Blackman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

The 1979 season kicked off with Jacques Laffite in the lead after the Argentine Grand Prix, and he kept that lead until the third race of the season, the U.S. Grand Prix West. He ultimately ceded that lead to the next fella on our list.

Gilles Villeneueve: 1979

Gilles Villeneueve: 1979

Portrait of Gilles Villeneuve of Canada in his Scuderia Ferriari before a 1992 Formula One race.
Photo: Allsport UK (Getty Images)

Gilles Villeneuve is probably one of Canada’s biggest icons when it comes to motorsport, but he never did take that coveted championship crown. His series of great points-scoring finishes meant he did take the lead of the championship by Long Beach in 1979. He swapped with Laffite in Belgium, then further lost out to Jody Scheckter, who ultimately ended the season as the champion.

René Arnoux: 1980

René Arnoux: 1980

Rene Arnoux of France drives the #25 Gitanes Equipe Ligier Ligier JS27 Renault V6 turbo during the Belgian Grand Prix on 25 May 1986.
Photo: Mike King (Getty Images)

Alan Jones set the tone for the 1980 Formula 1 season when he won its first race — and ultimately the title — but he wasn’t the only driver in the fight that year. René Arnoux tried to become France’s next great hope when he ascended to the front of the title fight at the third race of the season in South Africa. He held onto the lead until Monaco, when he was overtaken by Nelson Piquet before Jones ran away with the title fight.

Didier Pironi: 1982

Didier Pironi: 1982

Tyrrell-Ford driver Didier Pironi of France in action during the 1979 Spanish Formula One Grand Prix held at the Jarama Circuit, in Spain.
Photo: Steve Powell (Getty Images)

Another Formula 1 season, another French driver heading the title fight but not actually winning a championship. Keke Rosberg won the 1982 F1 title, but for a while, Alain Prost looked unstoppable. Then the title fight went over to the next gentleman on our list before ultimately coming to Didier Pironi’s hands at the British Grand Prix. Pironi had the pleasure of holding the lead through his home race in France, all the way to the Austrian Grand Prix, when Rosberg proved unstoppable.

John Watson: 1982

John Watson: 1982

John Watson drives the No. 7 Marlboro Team McLaren M28 Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8 during the Spanish Grand Prix on 29th April 1979 at the Circuito del Jarama near Madrid, Spain.
Photo: Steve Powell (Getty Images)

The 1982 title was honestly a compelling one, and it even included a brief stint in the middle of the season where John Watson held the lead before losing it to Pironi. Watson and Pironi tied in points at the end of the season, with Pironi finishing ahead in the standings thanks to his better finishing record. Rosberg, meanwhile, finished a mere five points ahead of them both.

Michele Alboreto: 1985

Michele Alboreto: 1985

Michele Alboreto of Italy, driver of the No. 29 Equipe Larrousse Lola LC89 Lamborghini V12 during practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix on 22 September 1989 at the Autódromo do Estoril, Estoril, Portugal.
Photo: Pascal Rondeau (Getty Images)

Eventual 1985 F1 Championship winner Alain Prost started out the season leading the title fight, but a great finish in the second race of the year pushed Michele Alboreto above him. He lost out to the next fellow on our list before once again jumping into the lead after the Canadian Grand Prix. He held that lead until the Austrian Grand Prix.

Elio de Angelis: 1985

Elio de Angelis: 1985

lio de Angelis drives the Essex Team Lotus Cosworth 88 with hydropneumatic suspension during practice for the United States Grand Prix (West) on 13 March 1981 at Long Beach street circuit in Long Beach, California, United States. The controversial twin chassis design was subsequently banned after practice and never raced.
Photo: Don Morley (Getty Images)

Elio de Angelis took the lead of the 1985 F1 season from Alboreto after the San Marino Grand Prix and maintained it through Monaco, though he did then lose it again to Alboreto.

David Coulthard: 1997, 2003

David Coulthard: 1997, 2003

Portrait of McLaren Mercedes driver David Coulthard before the 1999 French Grand Prix.
Photo: Mark Thompson /Allsport (Getty Images)

In 1997, David Coulthard started off the season with a win in Australia, granting him the championship lead for two races, until he was overtaken by Jacques Villeneuve. Coulthard then had a similar outing in 2003, where he won the season opener but then lost the title lead to Kimi Raikkonen by the end of the second race.

Eddie Irvine: 1999

Eddie Irvine: 1999

Portrait of Jordan Peugeot driver Eddie Irvine of Great Britain before the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Irvine retired from the race with engine problems.
Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport (Getty Images)

Eddie Irvine had a great year in 1999, taking the lead of the championship after winning the opening race in Australia. He held it until the third race of the year, then retook the lead after the German Grand Prix. Irvine held on through Hungary, lost it, retook it in the penultimate race of the year, but ultimately finished the season just two points behind World Champion Mika Hakkinen.

Giancarlo Fisichella: 2005

Giancarlo Fisichella: 2005

Giancarlo Fisichella of Benetton Playlife prepares to race in the 1999 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo: Mark Thompson / Allsport (Getty Images)

Race One winner Giancarlo Fisichella took an early championship lead in 2005 before immediately losing it to Fernando Alonso in the next race. He quickly dropped out of the title hunt, finishing fifth overall.

Felipe Massa: 2008, 2010

Felipe Massa: 2008, 2010

Felipe Massa (R) of Brazil and Ferrari talks with his race engineer Rob Smedley as he prepares to drive during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit on April 20, 2012 in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

The year of Lewis Hamilton’s first title was a truly contentious one in multiple ways — including the title fight. Hamilton took an early lead in the 2008 championship before being replaced by Kimi Raikkonen, retaking his spot after Monaco, and then fighting with Felipe Massa after the French Grand Prix. Massa started trailing soon after, always just behind Hamilton until the final race of the year.

Then, in 2010, Massa’s great start to the year earned him the championship lead by race three — but he had lost it by the very next race.

Robert Kubica: 2008

Robert Kubica: 2008

Robert Kubica of Poland and BMW Sauber is seen in his garage during practice for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on October 5, 2007 in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Clive Mason (Getty Images)

Robert Kubica took victory at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, but the moment of celebration was brief; Felipe Massa usurped him at the very next race.

Mark Webber: 2010

Mark Webber: 2010

Mark Webber of Australia and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive the new RB6 during winter testing at the at the Circuito De Jerez on February 10, 2010 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Mark Webber came into play during the 2010 Formula 1 Championship after Monaco, when he launched into the lead of the title fight just ahead of his teammate Sebastian Vettel. Webber held that lead for just one more race before he was pipped by Hamilton, then retook the lead for just one race after Hungary. He usurped Hamilton after the Italian Grand Prix and held it until Alonso powered to the lead in Korea. Everyone, though, lost out to boy wonder Sebastian Vettel in the season finale.

