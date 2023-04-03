These Formula 1 Drivers Led — But Never Won — The World Championship

When we talk about Formula 1 legends, it tends to be very easy to point to the list of World Champions as being the be-all-end-all of the sport’s greatest drivers, but that means missing out on so many racing legends. Some great drivers could put up a hell of a fight, but never won a race. Some battled hard for championships that eternally eluded their grasp at the very last moment. Still others could storm through the field at Le Mans but just didn’t have the right single-seater equipment to make it to the checkered flag first.

Today, we’re celebrating the F1 drivers who, at some point, led an F1 Championship but never actually won one. The names on this list include legends of motorsport, which makes this a great time to remember just how fickle a beast F1 can be.