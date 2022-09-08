1956: Fangio’s Dramatic Win

1956 Monza Grand Prix - slideshow

Monza used to host the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship, which means many a title was decided there, and 1956 was no different. Peter Collins and Juan Manuel Fangio battled all season. Coming into Monza, if Fangio failed to score any points and Collins won the race, Collins would take the Championship.

As it turned out, Fangio’s car broke down, and his teammate Luigi Musso refused to forfeit his car to allow Fangio to finish the race. In a shocking turn of events, though, Collins stepped out of his own car to give Fangio a chance to finish the race. By doing so, Collins forfeited what would be his only shot at a Championship, while Fangio would record his fourth Championship for as many manufacturers.