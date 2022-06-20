Carlos Reutemann

Years Active : 1972 - 1982

: 1972 - 1982 Race Wins : 12

: 12 Teams: Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus, Williams

Carlos Reutemann was one of those drivers that everyone expected to do well but who never quite landed in the right place at the right time and who struggled to make the best of a bad situation (and Reutemann faced plenty of bad situations). At once an emotional driver and a perfectionist, the Argentinian wouldn’t be happy unless everything went exactly right, which worked against him.

In 1981, it looked as though Reutemann had a shot at a World Championship almost a full decade after his entry into F1, but it wasn’t meant to be. Nevertheless, Reutemann was one of the most stunning drivers of his era, and his career deserves a deep respect.