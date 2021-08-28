Phil Hill didn’t seem like the type of guy who would become a successful race car driver. As he put it in The Cruel Sport, “I’m in the wrong business. I don’t want to beat anybody, I don’t want to be the big hero. I’m a peace-loving man, basically.” And despite that, he became America’s first Formula One World Champion — the only American Champion to have been born on U.S. soil. On this day in 2008, he died, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
Hill was part of the burgeoning automotive culture in California, where it was almost second nature to race and work on cars. He was, though, one of the few American drivers who actually headed over to England to pursue a career in motorsport, where he signed on as a Jaguar trainee in 1949. By 1956, he was signing with Enzo Ferrari, and two years later he made his Formula One debut at Reims in France driving a Maserati. The next year, he was part of Ferrari proper.
It’s hard to argue that Hill wasn’t one of the most successful drivers of his era, let alone in the history of Americans racing in motorsport abroad. He won Le Mans overall three times with Ferrari. He won the 1961 Formula One World Championship, and while he only won three Grands Prix out of 49 starts, Hill was racing in an era where that was the norm for a successful career. He’s also one of the few drivers to actually win both the first and last races of his career.
After retiring from racing, Hill spent time collecting vintage cars, writing for Road & Track, and commentating on racing for ABC’s Wide World of Sports.
DISCUSSION
There is also a bit of Phil trivia that is relatively unknown. He is responsible for making the modern Concours d’ Elagance the way it is..
Until he changed it, the Pebble Beach Councourse was known for premièring the newest cars. His family had a Pierce-Arrow and Phil restored it. He apparently had top notch mechanical skills.
Anyway he took his proud work to Pebble Beach and the rest is history.
I also remember a bit R & T contributor Peter Egan said when picking him up at the Rome Airport. Phil was anxious in the car, thinking yet another amateur was goinkg to try and showboat showing him his “driving skills”.
Only when Hill was satisfied of Egan’s driving did he nap in the car.
There is a great section of him and Ferrari - and Ford in A. J. Baime’s book Go Like Hell.