If you believe the rumors, an American is destined to hit the Formula 1 scene soon. Whether it’s Logan Sargeant of Formula 2, Colton Herta from IndyCar, or a different American courtesy of a potential Andretti-entered team, we could see an American soon. But tons of Americans have entered a Formula 1 race — we just don’t always remember them all.

That’s because many of those drivers only entered a few races. Some entered but failed to start. Some only contested the United States Grand Prix. Many competed over a generation ago. Only a handful have won races, and just two have won a c hampionship: Phil Hill and Mario Andretti.

For the purposes of this story, I’ve only included drivers who have competed in a Grand Prix. This does not count the Indy 500, which was counted toward the World Championship between 1950 and 1960; during that period, F1 drivers rarely made the trek to America for the one-off oval race. Instead, the drivers included here have entered at least one Grand Prix that was specific to the F1 calendar.