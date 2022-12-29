It’s been a challenging year for the former world’s richest man and Tesla (and SpaceX and Twitter) CEO Elon Musk (please, hold your tiny violins until the end of the slideshow) and trying to sum up every misstep, scandal and investigation might seem like a Herculean task.

And honestly, it is. It’s such a huge undertaking that this year we’ve had to reduced our focus on Musk a bit. The news was coming so fast, and so weird, we tried to only talk about Musk news when it came to cars and space. Luckily there was still plenty to write about . Whether it was scandals, investigations, failed predictions, political machinations, very pu blic social media fails or even the occasional win, we covered a whole lot this year. Here are a few of the biggest turning points for Musk and his companies during a topsy-turvy year.