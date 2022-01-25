Folks, Tesla did it. They built a Cybertruck, naysayers be damned! Okay well they built one Cybertruck. But it’s been revealed in a walk-around, so we should take a look at it, together. Don’t worry. It still looks goofy. In fact, it may look even goofier than before.

A video posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum (yes this is a real thing) shows a really close look at the outside of the alleged prototype. The big highlight? The looooong windshield wiper of course.

Drone footage actually revealed the wiper last month, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on the very, very long single wiper, saying it was not ideal for him and he wanted to create a way for it to stow away in the front trunk, calling it “ideal but complex.”

It seems Musk wasn’t about to figure out how to make that work, and it’s all the better for it – especially if you consider the fact sleet or snow could freeze it shut. Nothing says “well thought-out design” like a silly looking 12 foot long single wiper.



The rest of the video shows a person walking around, taking a look at the tailgate, wheels and bed of the still-doesn’t-look-production-ready Cybertruck.

The truck’s wheels are a notable change. They’re different from the original prototype, which had large plastic wheel covers. In fact, they look to be the wheels from a Model 3 or Model Y. I’ll give them this, those wheels look better than the plastic-fantastic ones on the original concept.

Another big change is the fact this Cybertruck doesn’t have door handles – and the earlier concept did. So how should you expect to get into your very real Cybertruck?

Well, there isn’t any original audio on the walk-around video, but in the captions you can see one person saying you’d tap your phone to get in or use a keycard on a sensor. It d oesn’t seem like a hassle at all.



This Cybertruck also comes with side mirrors. The original plan was to have the truck ship without them, but pesky government regulations meant they had to be added. Fine, you need mirrors b ut why Elon, did you decide to make them look like Shrek’s ears?

Obviously, take all of this with a grain of salt, no matter which side of the Cybertruck argument you’re on. The subtitles indicate the truck is still a “concept” so the real production version could end up very different. Or – and this is my guess – there will never be a production version.

The Cybertruck – as we all know – was supposed to start shipping to customers sometime this year, but has been delayed until early 2023. They also removed any reference to 2022 from the Cybertruck’s webpage.

It’s hard to really sum up my feelings toward the Cybertruck, but it seems one of the captions does about as good as anyone could hope.

“Man, tell Elon he doing too much.”

You can check out the full video here:

