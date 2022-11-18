Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is always tough to predict. He runs Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and now Twitter — but one of these things isn’t like the others. Sure, Musk has been a frequent Twitter user for years, but it’s the odd company out of his otherwise hardware engineering-focused portfolio. Was it really worth the $44 billion he spent?
What if he’d put that money towards something that fit his experience a bit more neatly? What if, say, he’d supplemented Tesla with another car company? If Elon Musk had spent $44 billion on acquiring another automaker, what could he have gotten?