Kia - $19.69 Billion

Okay, now we’re getting into the big U.S. brands. You’re not likely to see a Tata dealer on your commute to work, but you may well see a Kia shop — or two, or three. Elon Musk lives on the SpaceX property, so he may not really see much on his commute, but maybe he’s caught a dealership while en route to his 12-hour days at Twitter. Clearly, if everyone else has to be in-office, he’s also making the drive, right?



Musk has, I’m sure, seen a Kia at some point in his life. Yet it apparently didn’t occur to him to purchase an entire operating, profitable, and global automaker with his $44 billion surplus. Kia makes some of the best-looking cars on the market today, but Musk didn’t even buy the company’s design group. Maybe they could make the Cybertruck look good.