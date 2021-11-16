A tuner in Yokohama, Japan combined the looks and off-road capability of the Suzuki Jimny with the passenger capacity and space efficiency of the Suzuki Every. The combination producing what T-Style Design calls the Suzuki Jimry, an overland kei car that may not have the off-road chops of the Jimny, but certainly has the attitude. This is probably as close as we’ll get to a Jimny with sliding van doors and I love it.

Advertisement

The Jimry is built using the Suzuki Every as a base according to Autocosmos, but it has some modifications to its suspension that make it more trail worthy.

The stock Suzuki Every sits almost 6 inches off the ground, and the Jimry mods raise it by 1.5 inches for a total of 7.5 inches of ground clearance. The stock 13-inch tires are replaced by 14- or 15-inch tires, depending on the build. Some Jimry builds are 4WD, but not all. And others get even more ground clearance, up to four inches over stock.



The Jimry keeps the Every’s 660cc three-cylinder engine to comply with Kei car regulations. That engine makes about 63 horespower and 70 lb-ft of torque. Many of the conversions from TSD come with a five-speed manual transmission, but some get an automatic gearbox. Other gear includes a top box and rooftop tent, along with custom mudguards and bumpers that add to the Jimny look. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the Jimny grille.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 46% Off NewAir Beverage Fridges Beer me up

Keep it simple or deck yours out with RGB lights, a touchscreen, and even a digital thermostat. Shop at Amazon

The grille sits below what looks like the tiniest “hood” ever, but since the Suzuki Every is a cabover design, the hood is not covering an engine. And I’m unsure if it’s the stocky dimensions or stand-offish front end but I’m getting Hummer H2 vibes. Even then, I still can’t help but love all the Jimry builds.

Advertisement

The mods keep going into the interior, which has slide-out storage compartments beneath a modular bed. The bed sits atop the rear seats when these are folded and it takes up the entire rear portion of the cabin.



Advertisement

That’s only in one of the Jim ry builds advertised by TSD, and it looks like the mods are made to suit the owner. Prices for the Jimry range from $21,725 to $22,337 or so. That’s for whole Jimry builds. Autocosmos reports that the modifications alone start at around $2,178.



Advertisement