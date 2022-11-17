The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is officially here for the U.S. market, and good news: it still looks fantastic. We first saw the new Ioniq 6 a few months ago, but now we are getting a better idea of the specs and design of the production U.S .-market vehicle.

The real notable difference between the global car and the U.S. is the battery range (it’s unfortunately down slightly for our market ) and the old-fashioned side mirrors, which replace the camera-and-screen setup available in other markets. Here’s all the details!

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 On the Outside

For the most part, the U.S.-spec car remains the same – and that’s a very good thing. I mean, just look at it. It’s so sleek . And that arcing roofline over a 116-inch wheelbase isn’t just for looks — the Ioniq 6 has a super slippery drag coefficient of 0.22.

Like I’ve said previously , in profile the Ioniq 6 looks a lot like a Porsche 911 or first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS. That’s a very good thing in my opinion.

Lighting is a big focus on the Ioniq 6. Hyundai says that more than 700 “Parametric Pi xels” can be found throughout the headlamps, taillights, and various other lighting fixtures inside and out. Those pixels carry over from the Ioniq 5’s, becoming a trademark of Hyundai EVs.

Buyers also have the option of choosing between 18- or 20-inch machined black wheels.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 On the Inside

The interior of the Ioniq 6 carries on the light and bright theme . There’s plenty of ambient lighting colors to choose from (64 to be exact) to bathe you in whatever mood you’re looking for.



The big difference between the U.S. car and the one we saw earlier is the omission of the rear-view screens on either side of the cabin. Since the U.S. doesn’t allow camera-based rear-view monitor systems, we don’t get the screens.

Hyundai has reiterated that the Ioniq 6’s interior is meant to be a pleasant and friendly space full of eco-friendly materials that create an airy feel. It all looks rather open and flowing . We’ll have to hold our true impressions until we have a chance to check out the vehicle up close.

Almost all of the information in the car is sent to two 12.3-inch displays, one in front of the driver and in the middle of the cabin. Controls for the windows have been moved to a “bridge-type” center console in an effort to improve door pocket storage.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Drivetrain and Battery

The car runs on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Ioniq 6 buyers can choose to mate the 77.4-kWh battery pack with either a single-motor rear-drive or two-motor all-wheel-drive layout, the latter of which is good for 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough power to get the car from 0-60 in under five seconds. The rear- drive version makes 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque .

While it is down on power, the single-motor Ioniq 6 gets a Hyundai estimated range of 340 miles. That number is down from the 371- miles estimated range the company published when the car was first revealed to the world . Meanwhile, the more powerful all-wheel-drive model manages a claimed 310 miles. That’s still not too shabby.



The car can utilize both 400 and 800 volt charging infrastructures, and with a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 6 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Even better, if you’re in a time crunch and have a 350-kW fast charger available, Hyundai says you can add 65 miles of range in as little as 5 minutes. Using a Level 2 home charger, you can expect to fill up your battery in 7 hours.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 is slated to go on sale in the Spring of 2023. We’re still waiting to get word on pricing, which we expect to learn closer to the on-sale date.