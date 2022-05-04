Picture yourself in a German boardroom in 2001. You’re introducing a new concept car that’s going to revolutionize the automotive industry. It’ll bring two distinct body styles together in one cohesive package. Sure, it trades off a bit of functionality for form, but who cares?

Your creation is sleek and sexy, and nothing like it has ever been done before. You’ve created the C219 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, and you are so proud of your work.

Your mind is consumed with all the money you’re going to make your company and how much your bosses will love you. But what you don’t know, what you cannot possibly know, is the damage you’ve unleashed on society by creating this car.

A four-door coupe. This idea, once deemed impossible by the strict definitions of vehicle types, would set ripples through the world. SUVs would become coupes. Sedans would become SUVs. Wagons would become SUVs, and also die a slow painful death. This is your fault. This is all your fault.

Look at what you’ve done.