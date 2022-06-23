7. Crayon

The first time I saw the color called Crayon, I undoubtedly turned up my nose. And then I looked at it again, and I was like, “Well, I guess it’s not bad.” And then I kept thinking about it, and I realized that I actually kind of liked it. I wish I could explain the psychology as to why — I’m normally not a fan of blasé gray — but it somehow works well enough on a Porsche to feel like it’s actually sticking out from the crowd.