The Porsche 911 is an icon in the automotive world and has been for decades thanks in large part to its dedicated fanbase, one-of-a-kind styling, and superb performance. But for my own part, I’ve always been in love more with the color palettes offered by Porsche than anything else — and today, I’m going to walk you through all of the standard colors Porsche offers.
2 / 19
17. Black
17. Black
If you’re going to go through all that time and effort to buy a Porsche, why would you want it to come in black? What’s the point? Why don’t you want to see the curves of the bodywork? What’s wrong with you?
3 / 19
16. White
16. White
White. It’s fine. It’s just extremely boring, and I would really only appreciate this color if I got to admire the gunge splattering the front bumper after a long track day.
4 / 19
15. Jet Black Metallic
15. Jet Black Metallic
Jet Black Metallic is redeemed solely for having a little bit of dimension thanks to the sparkly paint. But I would still never bother buying a Porsche if this is what I was going to paint it.
5 / 19
14. GT Silver Metallic
14. GT Silver Metallic
I feel like I’ve seen this color on so many race cars and also SUVs in my life that I both love it and hate it. I just keep waiting for it to do something fun.
6 / 19
13. Agate Grey Metallic
13. Agate Grey Metallic
The touch of green underlying Porsche’s Agate Grey Metallic shade is top notch, as far as grays go. Would I want to paint my sports car this color? No, I would not.
7 / 19
12. Arctic Grey
12. Arctic Grey
Am I wrong for enjoying the slate-blue undertones of Arctic Grey? It’s still “meh” enough that I don’t know if I’d want my Porsche in this color, but if I was going to buy a boring gray SUV and still wanted a little bit of oomph, I’d go with this color.
8 / 19
11. Carrara White Metallic
11. Carrara White Metallic
Okay, so I don’t like plain white, but metallic white? Sign me up.
9 / 19
10. Ice Grey Metallic
10. Ice Grey Metallic
Just a touch darker than the aforementioned white metallic shade, Ice Grey retains all the things I love about Carrara White but with a little more sporty-car depth.
10 / 19
9. Aventurine Green Metallic
9. Aventurine Green Metallic
I can’t tell if I like Aventurine Green Metallic or if I think it kind of looks like baby poop. I think I am holding both contradictory ideas in my mind at once.
11 / 19
8. Ruby Star Neo
8. Ruby Star Neo
While I am normally a massive fan of pink and purple cars, this color... well, it just doesn’t do it for me the way I wish it would. It’s like Ruby Star Neo couldn’t decide whether it wanted to be pink or purple and just settled for something kind of ugly in between.
12 / 19
7. Crayon
7. Crayon
The first time I saw the color called Crayon, I undoubtedly turned up my nose. And then I looked at it again, and I was like, “Well, I guess it’s not bad.” And then I kept thinking about it, and I realized that I actually kind of liked it. I wish I could explain the psychology as to why — I’m normally not a fan of blasé gray — but it somehow works well enough on a Porsche to feel like it’s actually sticking out from the crowd.
13 / 19
6. Gentian Blue Metallic
6. Gentian Blue Metallic
I always underestimate a nice blue shade on a car, and Gentian Blue Metallic is exactly one of those shades. I love the depth that the metallic shine offers; it’s a nice, subtle pop of color without being too overt.
14 / 19
5. Carmine Red
5. Carmine Red
Another color that doesn’t really seem to know what it wants to be, Carmine Red, has too many cool undertones for my personal taste. I want my reds to be vibrant. I want ‘em to pop. Somehow, this color feels nondescript — but it’s still pretty. I might change my mind about it if I saw it on a warm summer’s day.
15 / 19
4. Shark Blue
4. Shark Blue
Like I mentioned before, blue is one of those colors I consistently underestimate on cars, and Shark Blue is right up there on that list. It feels like the color of a crayon in a way that is both nostalgic and classy, and I am a very big fan.
16 / 19
3. Guards Red
3. Guards Red
You may not like to hear it, but this is what peak red performance looks like.
17 / 19
2. Racing Yellow
2. Racing Yellow
Racing Yellow is a natural color choice when you’re outfitting your Porsche 911, and there’s a reason for that. If you’re going to be cruising around in a performance machine, why wouldn’t you want it to stand out?
18 / 19
1. Python Green
1. Python Green
The world needs more green cars, and Porsche’s Python Green shade is just gorgeous. It’s bright and in-your-face, but it’s also not as eye-searing as you’d get with Racing Yellow. In other words: It’s perfect, and I won’t hear any arguments to the contrary.
19 / 19