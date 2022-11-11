A few days ago, Elon Musk made a big change to his newly acquired Twitter. Anyone can be verified for the small price of $8 per month... for now. He also declared that “Comedy is now legal on Twitter[.]”



For the first time in what feels like a long time, Elon wasn’t wrong. The fact anyone can be verified has resulted in an extreme spike in fake accounts pretending to be other brands (and getting away with it.)

In this chaotic week at Twitter, there have been plenty of bangers, but the one account that really caught our attention in Slack this week, is user @BringaTrailor. The account, down to the logo, looks a hell of a lot like Bring A Trailer’s actual Twitter page, but all of the posts are very fake and very funny. The only glaring difference, other than the brutal honesty of the ads, is the very sneaky change of the “e” to an “o” in the name. So, let’s take a look at some of the best fake ads ‘Bring a Trailor’ has to offer (via screenshots in case the account suddenly disappears ... .)