Well folks, it’s finally happened.

A Tesla using Full-Self Driving Beta, or as we call it Tesla’s Level 2 driver-assist system, ran into something, and it was caught on camera.

Advertisement

YouTuber and FSD Beta Driver AI Addict posted a video that shows the car running into a bollard that is used to protect a bike lane.

“Shit. We hit that,” could be heard during the video after the Model 3 took too sharp of a turn around a right hand corner. It wasn’t a major crash, though there was green paint left on the bumper of the car.

This was clearly an incident with FSD Beta where the driver was actually paying attention, despite the car steering itself. He even attempts to correct the situation when the car veers too far to the right, but it was clearly too little, too late.

Somehow, hitting the bollard may not have been the worst driving maneuver in the nine minute video. You can see the car run a red light and drive into a tram lane among other downright dangerous maneuvers.

There are, of course, Elon Musk loyalists and Tesla apologists in the comments saying the driver wasn’t paying enough attention or FSD is still in Beta and kinks need to be worked out.



Advertisement

Musk himself has claimed FSD Beta has yet to have an accident last month, despite a Model Y owner using FSD Beta claiming in a complaint to the NHTSA the system caused a crash in November 2021.

Advertisement

Keep in mind this is all over the course of one drive that was caught on camera. There’s no real way to know how often the cars are putting owners in harm’s way. More concerning is this video shows how Beta it is putting innocent pedestrians and other motorists – people who did not choose to be part of a FSD Beta test – in harm’s way.

This wasn’t the first and certainly will not be the last time a Tesla using FSD Beta runs into something. And it is only a matter of time before that “something” isn’t a green bollard.

Advertisement

You can watch AI Addict’s full video here: