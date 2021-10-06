Tesla has had a banner year in 2021. Their third-quarter sales set a new record for the company, sending 241,300 vehicles out to customers. Production was up too, with Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers making up the vast majority of the 237,823 vehicles the company built during Q3.
With such high demand, it seems Tesla has taken the opportunity to rake in a bit more cash from those sales. Prices have gone up for the Model 3 and Model Y, affecting every trim level in both product ranges.
Both U.S. base models, the Model 3's Standard Range Plus and the Model Y’s Long Range, now cost an additional $2,000. The cheapest Model 3 now comes in at $41,990, while the Model Y starts at $54,990. Compared to the end of last year, the Model 3 costs an extra $5,500. The Model Y, over that same period, is up a whopping $6,500.
The Performance trims of both vehicles have also increased in price, by $1,000. A Model 3 Performance will now run you $57,990, while Model Y Performance buyers will have to cough up $61,990.
Neither Elon Musk nor Tesla have commented about the increase, but it’s suspected that the upcharge is the result of struggles related to the ongoing chip shortage. That theory is backed up by Musk’s Twitter account, and his mention of the “great difficulties” Tesla suppliers faced over the previous quarter:
Given the enthusiasm Tesla fans have for their cars, it’s unlikely a small uptick in pricing will affect buyers’ behavior. This isn’t the first time they’ve changed their prices, even this year, and it wont’ be the last. With the company’s mass-market models sliding ever closer to a luxury price point, however, it remains to be seen whether the record-setting sales will continue.
DISCUSSION
First off let me say that I think it’s a shame that the base Model 3 is now over $40k. And especially that the base Model Y was discontinued earlier this year so now that starts at $55k.
That being said, this is simple supply and demand economics. It’s the beginning of October and the base Model 3 is already sold out until April of next year. Even the AWD is sold out until December. Similar story for the Model Y, where the AWD is sold out until April.
If your widget is selling so fast you can’t keep it in stock, you can slow down demand by raising the price. If they had a surplus, they could lower the price to sell them faster. They just had a record quarter selling 241,300 cars, up from 139,300 this time last year which if I’m not mistaken was also a record. Basically, as soon as their manufacturing capacity is expanded, they are instantly bottlenecked again by their manufacturing capacity.