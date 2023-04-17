Every Formula 1 Driver Who Tried to Push His Car to the Finish Line

Racing is a physically demanding sport, but on a handful of occasions, those physical demands far exceeded merely driving. In fact, quite a few Formula 1 drivers throughout the years have been so close to finishing a race when their cars died that they hopped out of their machines to push them across the line. Today, we’re looking back at those drivers.

As you’ll notice, most of the races here took place in the 1950s and very early 1960s. There are a few reasons for that. First, regulations introduced in 1961 meant drivers could be disqualified for pushing their car across the line. Prior to that, though, pushing a car to the finish could be kind of a crapshoot. While all races were contested under the F1 name, at-track race organization was different at every venue. So, you might be able to get away with something at Silverstone that the French would disqualify you over.

Plus, that was an era of notorious unreliability. Sixth place marked the cutoff for points, and many of these drivers managed to eke into a points-scoring position by pushing the car across the line. That way, they finished multiple laps down — but they still technically finished the race.