Some of the Coolest Bikes at the 2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show

Revival Cycles and BMW Motorrad is back in Austin, Texas, for the best bike weekend in America.

José Rodríguez Jr.
Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.

Jalopnik had boots on the ground once more in Austin, Texas, at the 2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show and MotoGP at COTA. Stylish Chippewa boots on my part, if I may say so, though I’m not sure what kind of boots Elizabeth Blackstock wore. Maybe a pair of Corcoran jump boots. Regardless of how fly the boots were, the point is two pairs were on the ground in Austin for what could possibly be the best weekend for motorcycle fans in America: a world-famous motorcycle race during the day, and a huge motorcycle show at night.

But first, let’s get this slideshow out of the way so we can move on to bigger, better things — from a closer look at a new EV concept bike from Zero and Huge Design, builder profiles at the Handbuilt, a closer look at the MotoGP grid at COTA, and, finally, a first ride review of a Zero SR/F, which showed me all the highs and lows of EV ownership.

So, here are just a few of the cool bikes from this year’s Handbuilt, sponsored by Revival Cycles and BMW Motorrad. But it’s not just beemers in this roundup. This year it was a red, white and blue Honda homologation special that stole my heart. Ah, Big Red. May your curiously American (and Texan!) liveries live on.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Gordon Salisbury
  • Model or Build Name: Honda RC30
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Christopher Savoldi
  • Model or Build Name: CB750 Long Bike
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Ducati

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Joe Ramos
  • Model or Build Name: Little Blue Monster
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Suzuki

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Isiah Booth
  • Model or Build Name: Orange Peel
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Suzuki, Cont.

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Isiah Booth
  • Model or Build Name: Orange Peel
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Nick Rutherford
  • Model or Build Name: Terake
  • Build Location: Missouri
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Kawasaki

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Kyle Seifert
  • Model or Build Name: Aki
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Jesse Spade
  • Model or Build Name: Holy Guacamole
  • Build Location: Georgia
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: MTT

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Daniel De Clute-Melancon
  • Model or Build Name: MTT Turbine 420RR Superbike
  • Build Location: Louisiana 
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Roy Martin
  • Model or Build Name: Gremlin
  • Build Location: Colorado
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Cody Bisnett
  • Model or Build Name: CL200 Scrambler
  • Build Location: New Hampshire
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Cabana Rognsvoog
  • Model or Build Name: Road Trip
  • Build Location: South Dakota
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: BMW

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Mitch Witkamp
  • Model or Build Name: Flying Brick
  • Build Location: Utah
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: BMW, Cont.

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Mitch Witkamp
  • Model or Build Name: Flying Brick
  • Build Location: Utah
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Yamaha

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Norman Sanders
  • Model or Build Name: Yamaha XS700
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Charlie Giordano
  • Model or Build Name: Voodoo Doll
  • Build Location: Massachusetts
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson, Cont.

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Charlie Giordano
  • Model or Build Name: Voodoo Doll
  • Build Location: Massachusetts
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder:
  • Model or Build Name: Harley-Davidson XR1000
  • Build Location:

Certain bikes were missing build info, hence the lack of builder or location. I’ve filled in the little info I could glean, but this pristine proto-flat tracker from Harley was too cool to omit.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: MV Agusta

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder:
  • Model or Build Name: MV Agusta Rush 1000
  • Build Location:

Another of the bikes with missing build info, however, we’ve seen the MV Agusta Rush 1000 before. And those wheels...

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: MV Agusta, Cont.

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder:
  • Model or Build Name: MV Agusta Rush 1000
  • Build Location:

...Just look at the rear wheel on this obscenely powerful motorcycle. It reminds me of turbo fan wheels on certain supercars, but without the turbo or the car.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Harley-Davidson

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Corban Gallagher
  • Model or Build Name: Mutant
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Ducati

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder:
  • Model or Build Name: Ducati Superleggera V4
  • Build Location:

This very angry Ducati was also without build specifics, but the Superleggera V4 is a super rare bike with a production number of just 500 models.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Ducati

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Carlos Lopez
  • Model or Build Name: Onespeed Racer
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Royal Enfield

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Revival Cycles
  • Model or Build Name: Royal Enfield Interceptor
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Honda

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Thomas Manno
  • Model or Build Name: The Clubsport (Honda CB750)
  • Build Location: New York
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show:

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Richard Dozer
  • Model or Build Name: Aerotracker
  • Build Location: Kentucky

This award-winner at this year’s show was lacking any exterior cues to its stock model provenance, but it was too shiny and well-built not to capture...

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show:

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Richard Dozer
  • Model or Build Name: Aerotracker
  • Build Location: Kentucky

...And any motorcycle with a wooden saddle gets a pass from me — though I may not want to ride it cross country. Ouch.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Moto Guzzi

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Revival Cycles
  • Model or Build Name: Moto Guzzi Le Mans
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Volcon

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Revival Cycles
  • Model or Build Name: Revival Grunt
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: Husqvarna

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Mark Hanson
  • Model or Build Name: WE-01
  • Build Location: Texas

Here’s another bike with little to disclose its stock origins, but it seems to be one of the Husqvarna 401 twins. The builder even machined and stamped a badge to cover the Husqy’s original insignia, but it goes to show how little the “White” and “Black Arrows” need to look damn good.

2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: BMW

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Helmut Siepmann
  • Model or Build Name: Brunhilde
  • Build Location: Ontario
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: BMW

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Eli Carver
  • Model or Build Name: The Milk Jug
  • Build Location: Texas
2023 Handbuilt Motorcycle Show: BMW

Photo: Jalopnik/José Rodríguez Jr.
  • Builder: Bryan Dagg
  • Model or Build Name: R100FC
  • Build Location: Texas
