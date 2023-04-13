How to Watch Long Beach, MotoGP at COTA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, April 14-16

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, MotoGP races in Austin and NASCAR races at Martinsville, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.

The IndyCar Series is making its only trip to Southern California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The iconic street circuit is a stark contrast to the series’ last stop, a high-speed 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas. T he racing, though, is sure to be just as close. The stars of IndyCar will be joined in Long Beach by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

MotoGP makes its annual visit to the United States for the Grand Prix of the Americas. This year’s edition will be the first to feature MotoGP’s new sprint race format at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. However, track ringer Marc Márquez is still out due to injury after breaking his hand in last month’s season-opener in Portugal.

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Martinsville Speedway for another Virginia short-track showdown after Richmond last weekend. Chase Elliot is making his return to racing after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, April 14

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Call811.com Before You Dig. 250

From Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA

7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, April 15

MotoGP - Grand Prix of the Americas - Qualifying

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

11:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP VIdeopass

Monster Energy Supercross

From Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA

3:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

IndyCar - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Qualifying

From Long Beach, CA

3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

MotoGP - Grand Prix of the Americas - Sprint Race

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

11:50 a.m. ET on MotoGP Videopass

IMSA - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

From Long Beach, CA

5:00 p.m. ET on USA / Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Call811.com Before You Dig. 250

From Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA

7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, April 16

FIA WEC - 6 Hours of Portimão

From Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal

7:00 a.m. ET on MotorTrend

MotoGP - Grand Prix of the Americas - Race

From Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX

3:00 p.m. ET on CNBC / MotoGP VIdeopass

NASCAR Cup Series - NOCO 400

From Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA

3:00 p.m. ET on FS1

IndyCar - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Race

From Long Beach, CA

3:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock