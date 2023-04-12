These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars

These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars

From sleeper sports sedans to fictional starships, the vehicle for the perfect getaway has no boundaries.

Ryan Erik King
A stealthy sports sedan. My kingdom for a stealthy sports sedan.
Photo: Audi

The perfect getaway car. Does it need to be quick? Or stealthy? Do you want to stand out and make a point, or blend in to daily traffic — never to be found by authorities?

Earlier this week, we asked you for your ideal getaway cars. The answers headed off in various directions that largely fell into two camps. The first camp wants to escape pursuit by any means necessary, usually via outright speed. The second camp looks to avoid a chase by blending into the crowd. Here are your best responses.

Cannonball Audi S6

Arne’s Antics 25:39 Cannonball Run Record Audi S6 Walk Through

The Audi S6 that those Cannonball guys made look like a Taurus with all the police countermeasure junk in it.

Suggested by: WasGTIthenGTOthenNOVAthenGTInowA4 

U.S.S. Enterprise

Star Trek III Search for Spock - Stealing the Enterprise 1080p

I’m fairly certain that no police department on Earth has an interceptor capable of reaching orbit or traveling multiple times faster than the speed of light.

Suggested by: skeffles

Any Minivan

The 2022 Honda Odyssey
Photo: Honda

Minivan. Under the radar. Plus I can drive like the harried parent I am. Just crank up The Wiggles and go!

Suggested by: Modusoperandi

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Porsche

I think a Turbo Cayenne. It blends in anywhere these days, a well kept one has plenty of go if needed. big enough for bags of money/guns/plutonium.. whatever you need to haul

Suggested by: the_AUGHT

BMW S 1000 R

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: BMW

If we are remotely realistic about what car chases are like and my goal is to get away, I’m going on 2 wheels, something like a BMW S1000 R. You have extremely good instant acceleration, the small size and extreme mobility mean you can do things and go places on the road that cars just can’t follow, and it’s comparatively easy to stash and hide well out of view from both the road and from helicopters above. The goal is to end the chase and hide that vehicle as quickly as possible, well before a full response of many patrol cars and helicopters can be mobilized.

Suggested by: Connor

Dodge Charger Hellcat

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Stellantis

Since we’re sticking to the romanticized, fictional and highly made-up realm then I need a Hellcat Charger. Four doors for my crew. A large trunk for my “equipment” and later my haul, since the motto should be go big or go home. This’ll be fast enough when I find open road and it’s got some bulk in case I need to muscle my way around a little. And it’ll have to have the upgraded sound system (spare tire delete, since that’s pointless in this case anyway) so I can play my driving getaway play list.

Suggested by: elgordo47

Beige Honda Accord

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Honda

Beige Honda Accord: Comfortable, reliable, and invisible.

Suggested by: theart

A DeLorean Time Machine

Back to the Future, Part I: The Libyans (1985) [HD]

Duh.

Perfect for getting away from Libyans in T2s.

Suggested by: dustynnguyendood

1987 Chrysler LeBaron

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: TRath

During a dark time of my automotive life, I drove a beige 1987 Chrysler Lebaron. That car was so aggressively unremarkable that it might just be the least visible way to go down the road (other than by motorcycle, of course).

It was so forgettable, I’m not entirely sure that a photo of it can stay attached here and not just fade from memory.

It was basically an automotive cloaking device. You could sit in it in front of the bank you just robbed and never be found.

Suggested by: TRath

Jaguar 420G

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Charles01 / Wikimedia Commons

The most stylish getaway car would probably be the Jaguar 420G (later Mark X) that UK gangsters were very fond of, in particular the brutal Kray Twins (also shows up as the vilain’s ride in “Tintin and the Black Island”) . It just looks magnificent!

Suggested by: GTO62

Dax Sheppard’s 1994 Buick Roadmaster

Dax Shepard’s Souped Up 1994 Buick Roadmaster | CONAN on TBS

I’d use Dax Sheppard’s Wagon. Fast, comfy, can hold all the loot/swag you’ve lifted and room for your crew. Tone the appearance a smidge and the cops won’t even notice you....

Suggested by: Monsterajr

Nissan GTR

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Nissan

Nissan GTR. Its fast but most importantly its easy to drive fast. also a reasonable amount of cargo space for contraband.

Suggested by: bassracerx

White Tesla Model S Plaid

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: Matt Weissinger

As cliche as it is, a white model S Plaid.

1: its got straight-line speed and a low center of balance so it can easily lose a cop in a big heavy Ford Explorer in the side streets. You don’t want to outrun the police on the highway, you’d never outrun the radio. But you can lose them with a series of turns creating an uncertainty on which way you went. The bonkers acceleration out of turns will help you get to the end of the block and turning the next corner before the cop finishes completing their first turn. By the time you go down a few streets, do a few turns, you’ll have left them in the dust.

2: should you need to go a bit off road, maybe cut across a raised median, it has an adjustable suspension that can give you a ground clearance comparable to smaller SUVs.

3: cavernous lift gate trunk, good for a sizeable haul. Plus frunk. And still room for 4 full grown accomplices.

4: Its anonymous. Any affluent neighborhood will have a white model S on every block. And if you opt for standard color calipers, no sport package or wheels, and debadge it, nobody would know you have the plaid or the standard model. They’ve looked mostly the same since they came out in 2012. An enthusiast can spot the nose cone on the early models but only a real keen observer could tell the difference between a 2017 model S 70d and a 2022 model S plaid.

5: Its silent. You’re flying out of turns, hitting 70mph in side streets, and nobody outside of direct line of sight would ever know.

Suggested by: Atomic

KTM 690 Enduro R (or Audi RS6 Avant)

Image for article titled These Are Your Ideal Getaway Cars
Photo: KTM

It might not be glamorous, but if you truly want to get away you need to get something that will take you places other things can’t go. KTM 690 Enduro R. But if I am choosing a car.. RS6 Avant for the whole crew.

Suggested by: DansDrives

In case you missed it:

