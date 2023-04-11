The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Is Here in All Its Glory

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Is Here in All Its Glory

The new Integra Type S comes to dealers this June, ready for summer. But will it live up to the Type S badge?

José Rodríguez Jr.
Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The release of the Acura Integra Type S is finally upon us. The Integra Type S (or Integurl, for those of you in a “cult, not a clique”) will be coming to dealers starting this summer in June, which, indeed, seems like the most appropriate time for the debut of this performance version of the reborn Acura Integra.

In fact, I’m so excited about getting to see one of these in the wild that I’m almost willing to overlook Acura’s failure to deliver on the promise of the bright yellow paint of the Acura Integra prototype, which the Integra Type S will likely not wear — at least, not at the time of its release.

Instead, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S takes after its bigger SUV and sedan siblings, the MDX Type S and TLX Type S, respectively, with a more muted yellow(ish) that Acura calls Tiger Eye Pearl. It may not be the bold primary color my millennial eyes yearn for, but it still looks neat. Let’s take a closer look:

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Another S in the Stable

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Acura says the new Integra Type S will be the fourth Type S variant that has been released in the last two years. Presumably, the Japanese automaker is referring to the MDX Type S, NSX Type S and TLX Type S. Once the Integra joins the Type S stable, Acura will have covered all its performance bases, from Supercar to SUV to Sedan and, finally, hatchback. Officially, its a liftback, but...

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Shared Lineage

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

I know a hatchback when I see it — no matter how slick it tries to be. These are the current Type S variants, save for the NSX which tends to steal the show. The Integra Type S will be made at the Marysville Assembly Plant in Ohio, where the standard Integra, TLX and TLX Type S are also made. The new Type S model’s turbocharged inline-four K20C will be made at Anna Engine Plant — also in Ohio — where the turbo V6 that powers both the TLX and MDX Type S is made.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Horsepower and Torque

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Acura calls the new Integra Type S the most powerful Integra model yet, and that’s mostly down to the high-revving 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine — complete with VTEC, thank you — that makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. That’s a full third (33 percent) more power than the standard 1.5-liter turbo inline-four of the Integra A-Spec. The Type S weighs 3,219 pounds, giving it a claimed power-to-weight ratio of 10.1 pounds per horsepower.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Manual Transmission, Standard

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Of course the extra 120 HP and 118 lb-ft that the Integra Type S gets over the standard model wouldn’t be as fun to harness without a manual transmission, which will be the default spec for the Type S. Acura says the car will come with a short-throw six speed stick that features automatic rev matching.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Wider, Lower

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

To make the the new Integra Type S live up to its name, Acura gave it a wider stance: the Type S will be 2.8 inches wider than a standard Integra. The width comes from its flared fenders, which fit the car’s bigger wheels nicely. But the wider stance also allowed Acura to give the Integra Type S a larger front air intake for improved airflow, and also to funnel more air into the intercooler.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Bright Blue, Not Yellow

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Don’t get too excited about the combination of yellow LEDs and Apex Blue paint on the Integra Type S above. It seems to be merely a reflection of the Integra Type S racing alongside, finished in Tiger Eye Pearl paint.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Apex Blue

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

All in all, Apex Blue is still radical if a bit understated next to Tiger Eye Pearl.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Liftback, Hatchback, Both?

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The Acura Integra has a been a bit hit-or-miss among stalwart fans of the beloved former versions of the car, but you can’t argue with that side profile.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: VTEC

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Fenders flaring. VTEC kicking in. What’s not to love about the Integra Type S?

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Interior

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The differences between the standard Integra and the Type S are less obvious inside the cabin, however, which is a testament to the base model’s well-appointed interior. The new Type S will come with a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Heads Up Display and premium 16-speaker audio system.

As in the case of the Civic, the interior is not all about touchscreens, thankfully, with prominent buttons and knobs for HVAC controls, among other things.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Two-Tone Sport Seats

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The two-tone leather seats seem a bit less sporty than the bright paint finish would imply, but bolder cornea-searing upholstery is an option, at least, which we’ll get to below.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Driver’s Information Screen

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The driver’s information screen is slightly bigger than the infotainment display, coming in at 10.2-inches. I’d rather a good pair of analogue gauges, but I often forget that it’s 2023 and this is a 2024 Integra Type S, after all.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Infotainment Screen

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The center display in the new Integra also doubles as the main interface when fine-tuning the car’s modes and settings that correspond to its driving modes, which are Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus (+). The Integra Type S features an Adaptive Damper System that changes based on the mode, but the throttle map, steering, and appearance of the car’s gauges are all customizable as well.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: A Proper Liftgate and Split Seats

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Although Honda calls it a five-door liftback, the Integra seems to be a sleeker hatchback, and here it is doing its duty as a practical hatch with 60/40 split rear seats. Cargo capacity starts at 24.3 cubic feet with split seats up, and only increases from there with the seats down. IKEA speedruns will be the theme.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: White Isn’t Always Boring

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Give the Platinum White Pearl a chance. I know white paint is boring, but carbon fiber touches from the accessories catalogue and the retouched body panels of the Type S elevate the bland color a bit. Look, if it’s worked for the Honda Civic Type R before, then why not for its Acura twin, which lives one letter lower on the alphabet?

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Will It Live Up to the Badge?

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

On paper, I think that Acura Integra A-Spec sounds cooler, but the Type S badge is objectively cooler — especially on the ice-cold Platinum White Pearl.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Bigger, Lighter Wheels

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The Integra Type S will get slightly bigger 19-inch wheels wrapped in 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, while the standard model comes with 18-inch wheels. The wheels are 2 pounds lighter despite their bigger size, and they come either in a gray alloy or with an optional copper metallic finish. And poking out just behind the spokes of the performance wheels are the 13.8-inch front rotors and four-piston Brembo front brakes, in red, of course.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Bolder Two-Tone Seats

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

Here’s the other upholstery I mentioned above, which trades the two-tone white for two-tone red. And just like the Tiger Eye Pearl finish of the exterior, this interior color option is also shared across Acura’s Type S models.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Zinging Toward Redline

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

The Integra Type S makes max horsepower at 6,500 RPM, pictured above. Maybe that explains the Paul Greengrass-style shaky cam. It’s no analogue gauge, but I guess that tiny line of yellow pixels zinging toward redline will do.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Traction, Steering Upgrades

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

It’s not all about speed, though. The Integra Type S gets a standard limited-slip differential (LSD) over the base model Integra, which is always optional at a premium for A-Spec buyers. It’s also important to note that the added width isn’t all about stance, but for stability as well: the Integra Type S has a wider front and rear track by 3.5 and 1.9 inches, respectively.

And the Type S also has a steering axis offset that’s been reduced by .75-inches in order to cut down on the torque steer. It also has a thicker front stabilizer bar for improved steering response.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Center-Mounted Exhaust

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

But all that speed and cornering — maybe the six-speed manual transmission — would feel incomplete without a proper exhaust note. Luckily, the 2024 Integra Type S sports a redesigned rear bumper that emphasizes its high-flow exhaust, which culminates with three center-mounted exhaust pipes, a first for the Type S model.

2024 Acura Integra Type S: Bolder Is Better, In the End

Photo: Acura
Photo: Acura

I suppose Tiger Eye Pearl will do fine for now. And it’s certainly in keeping with modern Acura Type S tradition. But I want blinding; I want bold; Dammit, I want Integra Prototype Yellow!

