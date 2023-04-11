The release of the Acura Integra Type S is finally upon us. The Integra Type S (or Integurl, for those of you in a “cult, not a clique”) will be coming to dealers starting this summer in June, which, indeed, seems like the most appropriate time for the debut of this performance version of the reborn Acura Integra.



In fact, I’m so excited about getting to see one of these in the wild that I’m almost willing to overlook Acura’s failure to deliver on the promise of the bright yellow paint of the Acura Integra prototype, which the Integra Type S will likely not wear — at least, not at the time of its release.

Instead, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S takes after its bigger SUV and sedan siblings, the MDX Type S and TLX Type S, respectively, with a more muted yellow(ish) that Acura calls Tiger Eye Pearl. It may not be the bold primary color my millennial eyes yearn for, but it still looks neat. Let’s take a closer look: