The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Has 320 HP, A Stick-Shift and a Widebody

Here it is: The car you’ve been waiting for. When the Integra was announced, fans from across the Internet cried sacrilege — how could this four-door ever stand up to the legendary DC2 Type R of the ‘90s? Everyone forgot, of course, that the Integra always came in multiple trim levels. Acura may have skipped the ‘90s base trims for the ‘20s revival, but it still served us dinner before desert. N ow, we’re getting the sweets: Acura revealed today that the 2024 Integra Type S will make 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque — and it will be exclusively available with a six-speed manual.

That’s right: The Integra Type S makes 5 more horses than the 315-hp, 310 lb-ft 2 023 Civic Type R, with which it shares this 2.0-liter VTEC turbo four-cylinder. And remember that the Civic Type R famously puts more power to its wheels than Honda clams at its crank — we suspect the same underrating will be at play with the top-dog Integra.

Of course, the Type S has had one big question circling it since the earliest rumors: What transmission would we get? Rumors swirled about a dual-clutch, but Acura decided instead to stick with the Integra’s roots. The new Type S will only be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Coming Soon: the All-New Integra Type S

Along with today’s new specs, Acura gave us glimpses of the Integra Type S’s flared front and rear fenders, with harsh lighting that shows just how far they bulge beyond the base car’s conservative bodywork. The wide stance gives the car a menacing appearance, and I’m sure it’ll look absolutely stunning in yellow — but we’ll have to wait until April to know for sure.