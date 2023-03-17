This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth

This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth

Photographer Roger Snider has worked in fashion advertising and on the TV show 'Yellowstone.' But his biggest passion is photographing customized big-rigs.

By
Bob Sorokanich
Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Roger Snider started his photography career doing fashion ads. But about 15 years ago, he began taking photos of decked-out big-rig trucks — first in Japan, and later in the U.S. His work caught the attention of National Geographic, which inspired him to track down the most beautiful big-rigs on earth for a photography project that’s been going on since 2005. Here, we present some of his finest work.

This actually isn’t the first time Snider’s tractor-trailer photos have graced the pages of Jalopnik. Back in 2014, we wrote about Chrome and Elegance, a 12-month photo calendar of big rigs modeled after Peterbilt promotional materials from the 1960s, when the truck-maker would pose models in formalwear next to the latest commercial trucks.

Snider has graciously supplied a selection of his favorite big-rig photos for Jalopnik to present to you here. For even more, including fantastic behind-the-scenes images, check out Snider’s website here or follow his truck-focused Instagram, Roger_Snider_Rigs. And big rigs aren’t the only vehicle Snider is fascinated by: He’s currently seeking subjects for a new photo series on pre-2004 Toyota trucks around the world, modified for specific lines of work. If you’ve got such a truck, or you’re interested in hiring Snider for a photo project, contact the artist here.

From here on out, we’ll let Snider explain each photo in his own words.

Dandee Dairy Custom Peterbilt

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Dandee Dairy Custom Peterbilt hauling hay, shot on location in West Texas.

Bill LaBrocca’s Peterbilt

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Bill LaBrocca’s Peterbilt in Brookings on the Southern Oregon Coast. Bill recently took the truck and the newly-painted trailer to a truck show in Brooks, Oregon, where it was awarded Best Combo out of over 300 first-class rides.

Guy’s Custom Peterbilt 379

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Guy’s custom Peterbilt 379 near Jackson CA. This truck is retired from hauling work and is kept in a garage.

Thomas Trucking’s Peterbilt 379

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Thomas Trucking’s Peterbilt 379 low rider in the Vermont leaves. This truck unfortunately burned to the ground due to an electrical fire shortly after I shot this photo.

Rock-it Transport’s Transfer Dump

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

In honor of breast cancer awareness, Rock-it Transport built this bright pink transfer dump.

JDT’s Peterbilt

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

JDT of Medford, Oregon, hauling wood products bound for Denton, Texas, parks inside the White Sands Monument Park in New Mexico where the opening scene to the movie Convoy was filmed in the 1970s.

Blake’s Peterbilt 352

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Blake from the Central Valley’s Peterbilt 352 shot in a Burbank studio with a 1950s Cadillac.

Paul Cox’s K100 Aerodyne

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Paul Cox’s 1979 K100 Aerodyne drives through the Redwoods in NorCal near Crescent City.

Peterbilt 352 at USC

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

1980 Peterbilt 352H Cabover. Steven Hettinga. Pixley, CA at USC.

Jesse Bounds Trucking’s Peterbilt 359

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Jesse Bounds Trucking from Oregon owns this Peterbilt 359 truck and trailer, photographed on location in Chatsworth, CA.

Miro’s Peterbilt 379

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Miro’s Peterbilt 379 2003 Transfer Dump at Vasquez Rocks. This is the perfect location to shoot this classic transfer dump combo. Miro Dragich owns and operates this 2003 Peterbilt 379 transfer with Rogue boxes & trailer.

Hay Hauler and Hay Squeeze

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Hay hauler and a hay squeeze (a specialized forklift truck used to load and unload bales of hay) in the Malibu Hills at night.

Peterbilt 389 Hay Hauler

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Peterbilt 389 Hay Hauler on the beach in Malibu. Rich’s new Peterbilt 389 from the Central Valley with decked double trailers at the beach in Malibu.

Classic Peterbilt 359

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Classic Peterbilt 359 Truck photographed in a Burbank studio with the classic Cadillac whale tail fin in the foreground.

Peterbilt 352 and a Barn

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Peterbilt 352 at a barn in Oak Ridge, Virginia. This truck has all the original factory parts right down to the paint scheme. Stored in a barn in Oklahoma since the ‘80s, it now belongs to a new owner in New Jersey.

Bill Long’s Peterbilt 389

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

The Shawshank Redemption Prison Facade filming location provides the background for the shoot here in Mansfield, Ohio. Bill Long’s Peterbilt 389 is a custom build inside and out.

Eric’s Truck

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Eric’s truck won 1st place at many truck shows. The Oak Ridge Estate Mansion behind it was built in 1802.

Eilen & Sons Trucking’s Peterbilt

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Eilen & Sons Trucking in Hampton, Minnesota built this 1990 Peterbilt, photographed in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

2003 Peterbilt 379

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

This 2003 Peterbilt 379 day cab belonging to Rusty Bradeen Trucking of Edgewood, WA was in town for the 2016 ATHS National Truck Show in Salem, OR in May 2016.

Rainey Farms Peterbilts

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Rainey Farms Peterbilt 359 and 362 at Hartlee Field, Texas. Shot at the famous World War II training air strip near the Peterbilt factory in Denton, TX. This location is private and was used in the Faith Hill video for her song in the movie Pearl Harbor.

Park Mastre’s Peterbilt 389

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Park Mastre’s Peterbilt 389 out of Kansas in the Big Basin Redwoods. Located near Santa Cruz CA, this is Big Basin Redwood Park, some of which was damaged by fire a few years ago.

Dane Nelson’s Peterbilt 389

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Dane Nelson’s Peterbilt 389 at the UCSD Student Union. Calendar truck shoot in San Diego CA at golden hour.

Steve Vermeer’s Hot Rod Peterbilt

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Steve Vermeer’s hot rod-style Peterbilt 352 in studio with a classic car.

Timmy’s Peterbilt 389

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

Timmy’s Peterbilt 389 Single Axle Hay Hauler in Studio. Timmy hauls hay in the Central Valley. This truck has many customizations including a lowered front end from a car carrier truck.

V-Max on a Helipad

Image for article titled This Fashion Photographer Shoots the Most Beautiful Big-Rigs on Earth
Photo: Courtesy Roger Snider (Other)

V-Max out of Zeeland, Michigan on top of the helipad in Chatsworth, CA.

