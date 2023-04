“It’s a given to mention most performance cars today, but if you ask me, anything that can absolutely pummel through anything at high speed. That’s the big performance SUVs and trucks like the Ford Raptor, Ram TRX, G63 AMG, etc.

“But one thing I’m particularly concerned about is the Hummer EV, which is pretty impressively specced. 1,000 horsepower, zero-60 in three seconds, off-road capabilities. But you know what the craziest spec is? The fact that this thing weighs in at FOUR TONS. And the hood is too damn big to see anything behind the wheel.

“Now imagine you’re crossing a street at a stop sign, and someone rolls up driving one of these. They mash the accelerator (because it’s not a gas pedal anymore) to try out that instant acceleration and you’re right there in front of the hood. I suppose if the 9,000 lbs doesn’t kill you with all that brute force, when you go under, you’ll be the most suspension travel that dudebro gets behind the wheel.”