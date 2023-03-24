Consumer Reports' 18 Most Satisfying Vehicles to Own in 2023

News

Consumer Reports' 18 Most Satisfying Vehicles to Own in 2023

These are the cars that Consumer Reports readers enjoy owning the most in each category.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (5)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Genesis G70
Photo: Genesis

Getting a new car is great. You’ve read a number of reviews, test-driven several competitors, chosen a favorite and finally driven off behind the wheel of your fancy new toy. You’re probably excited to try out the new features your old car didn’t have and can’t wait to drive it everywhere. It’s exciting!

But sadly, that excitement doesn’t always last. Sometimes you realize there are things you just hate about the car you bought. If you’re in the market for something new and want to avoid regret, Consumer Reports recently released a list of the vehicles its owners find the most satisfying to own in each segment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Electric Vehicles: Rivian R1T

Electric Vehicles: Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian

Not everyone needs a truck, but apparently, those who buy a Rivian R1T absolutely love them. We’re big fans ourselves, so it makes sense. And there’s always the R1S if you don’t need a truck bed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Hybrid Cars: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Hybrid Cars: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

It’ll be interesting to see how this list changes next year now that the new Honda Accord is on sale. But at least for now, Toyota Camry Hybrid takes the top spot here. Who’s going to complain about getting an EPA-rated 46 mpg combined?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Hybrid SUVs: Toyota RAV4 Prime

Hybrid SUVs: Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota RAV4 Prime
Photo: Toyota

Considering how much these are selling for these days, this one isn’t terribly surprising. The Toyota RAV4 Prime isn’t just fuel efficient. It also gets an EPA-estimated 42 miles of range.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Compact Cars: Mazda Mazda3

Compact Cars: Mazda Mazda3

Image for article titled Consumer Reports&#39; 18 Most Satisfying Vehicles to Own in 2023
Photo: Mazda

You’d think a Corolla or Civic would have won the compact car category since Consumer Reports readers did the picking. But no, they love the Mazda3. And we don’t blame them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Midsize/Large Cars: Toyota Camry

Midsize/Large Cars: Toyota Camry

Image for article titled Consumer Reports&#39; 18 Most Satisfying Vehicles to Own in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Now that’s more of what we expected from Consumer Reports. Not that that’s a bad thing. The Toyota Camry is well-rounded and so, so much better than its predecessor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Compact Luxury Cars: Genesis G70

Compact Luxury Cars: Genesis G70

Genesis G70
Photo: Genesis

Obviously, the Genesis G70 looks great, but we’re happy to hear that people actually like owning it, too. Especially since dealers who are used to selling Elantras and Santa Fes aren’t exactly known for giving luxury-quality service.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Midsize/Large Luxury Cars: Genesis G80

Midsize/Large Luxury Cars: Genesis G80

Genesis G80
Photo: Genesis

Typically, you’d expect to see a bunch of Toyotas and Lexuses on a list like this, but turns out, Genesis gets plenty of love, too. And say what you will about those wheels, but there’s no denying the Genesis G80 is just gorgeous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Sporty Cars: Chevrolet Corvette

Sporty Cars: Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray
Photo: Chevrolet

America’s number one! America’s number one! Take that, fancy German and Italian cars. It doesn’t get any better than the Chevrolet Corvette when you want something fun to drive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Minivans: Toyota Sienna

Minivans: Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna
Photo: Toyota

The competition in the minivan segment isn’t what it used to be, but we just appreciate that a few automakers still sell them. And if you want to be satisfied with your minivan purchase, the good money’s on the Toyota Sienna.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Subcompact SUVs: Subaru Crosstrek

Subcompact SUVs: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

People love to complain that the Subaru Crosstrek is too slow, but among the group of people who didn’t think that was a problem, the Crosstrek is still a winner. Then again, people who did think it was too slow probably didn’t buy one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Compact SUVs: Subaru Forester

Compact SUVs: Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester
Photo: Subaru

Yet again, Consumer Reports readers show their Subaru love. And to be fair, the Subaru Forester does basically everything well that you’d want a crossover in this segment to do.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Midsize Two-Row SUVs: Ford Bronco

Midsize Two-Row SUVs: Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Photo: Ford

Sure, you could buy a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, but those have been on the road forever. The Ford Bronco, is new and exciting. And apparently, people who buy them are still seriously impressed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Midsize/Large Three-Row SUVs: Kia Telluride

Midsize/Large Three-Row SUVs: Kia Telluride

Kia Telluride
Photo: Kia

Surprise! The Kia Telluride earned another accolade. It’s almost cliche at this point, but who cares? The Telluride was a home run right out of the gate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Compact Luxury SUVs: Genesis GV70

Compact Luxury SUVs: Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70
Photo: Genesis

Apparently, the Genesis dealer experience didn’t damper too many people’s moods when they got their GV70 serviced. Because somehow, it beat out the Mercedes GLC and the BMW X3.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Midsize/Large Luxury SUVs: Porsche Cayenne

Midsize/Large Luxury SUVs: Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne
Photo: Porsche

The current Porsche Cayenne is about as good as luxury crossovers get, so it’s nice to see that reflected in the Consumer Reports rankings. You pay a handsome price to get one, but if you can afford it, you won’t regret it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Compact Pickup Trucks: Ford Maverick

Compact Pickup Trucks: Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick
Photo: Ford

Is it truly a small truck? Not really. But compared to the F-150, the Ford Maverick is tiny. And we love having more truck options that aren’t gargantuan. Plus, it’s more of a normal truck than the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Midsize Pickup Trucks: Honda Ridgeline

Midsize Pickup Trucks: Honda Ridgeline

Honda Ridgeline
Photo: Honda

Yeah, it’s not exactly shocking that Consumer Reports readers prefer the Honda Ridgeline. Even if it lacks “real truck” credentials, it’s still brilliantly executed and so much more comfortable on a daily basis than its body-on-frame competition.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Full-Size Pickup Trucks: Toyota Tundra

Full-Size Pickup Trucks: Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra
Photo: Toyota

Aesthetically, the Toyota Tundra is, um, polarizing. But there’s no reason to think that the new one won’t be ridiculously dependable just like its predecessor. Buying one when you need a full-size pickup truck is basically a risk-free decision.

Advertisement

20 / 20