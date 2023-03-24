Getting a new car is great. You’ve read a number of reviews, test-driven several competitors, chosen a favorite and finally driven off behind the wheel of your fancy new toy. You’re probably excited to try out the new features your old car didn’t have and can’t wait to drive it everywhere. It’s exciting!

But sadly, that excitement doesn’t always last. Sometimes you realize there are things you just hate about the car you bought. If you’re in the market for something new and want to avoid regret, Consumer Reports recently released a list of the vehicles its owners find the most satisfying to own in each segment.