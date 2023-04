By now, I’m sure we’re all in agreement that every sports car should be a convertible, right? But who says the joy of feeling the wind rushing through your hair should be reserved for those of us with a sporty little number?



That’s right, it shouldn’t be – everything should, in fact, be available with no roof.

Before we start hacking away at the roofs on various coupes, sedans and SUVs, we asked you what car you thought would be better topless? These are some of your best responses .