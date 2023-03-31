Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
What Car Do You Think Would Be Better Topless?

Cars are better with no roof, so what model out there would be improved if you could feel the wind in your hair?

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a black Land Rover Defender driving in a river.
Imagine this, but with no roof.
Photo: Land Rover

The sun has been shining in New York this week and I’ve even managed to pick up my first spot of sunburn for the year. That can only mean one thing: winter is finally over. Or, the planet’s turning into a burning inferno as a result of our own actions… but I digress.

By now, I’m sure everyone knows that the best kind of car to drive over the summer months is one without a roof. There’s just something special about the feeling of the wind flowing through your hair that can even make a commute into the office that little bit more fun.

But for some ridiculous reason, today’s automakers don’t offer every single one of their cars as a convertible. We think that should change. So, we’re turning to you for inspiration on what models drastically need to have their roofs cut off.

Where’s the roof-less Hyundai Veloster, which would be perfect for navigating tight streets in the summer months. And, while we’re on the subject of perfect city-center runarounds, where are the convertible EVs? How great would a convertible Taycan, or even just a Tesla Model 3, be for long summer afternoons?

Personally, I’m still pining for a drop-top Land Rover Defender. Why can I go out and find a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco with no roof, but the Defender leaves you stuck inside at all time? That just doesn’t seem fair.

But what cars would you add to this list? Head to the comments section below to let us know the models you would love to see turned into convertibles. We’ll round up some of the best answers in a slideshow next week.