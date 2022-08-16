Dodge is putting the Challenger out to pasture after the 2023 model year, but it’s doing so with a big bang. On top of seven special models, the company will also be doing something it hasn’t done for the entire run of the modern Challenger: a convertible.

That’s right, there’s going to be a drop top Challenger… sort of. Basically, Dodge still isn’t offering a factory soft top, however, it’s trying to streamline the aftermarket process.

Dodge dealerships are going to offer an expedited ordering process for third-party convertible conversions for 2022 Challengers through Drop Top Customs. Dodge says it is the oldest convertible coachbuilder in the U.S. The new process will allow customers to place third-party orders and pick up finished vehicles at participating Dodge dealerships.’

Advertisement

“While we hit the throttle toward our new performance path, Dodge is also having fun on this victory lap by celebrating decades of muscle car power,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. “What better way to commemorate how far we’ve come than to make it easier for Dodge Challenger customers to create a throwback convertible look. We may not upfit them, but those who want a convertible Challenger can get one faster, expedited from the factory to Drop Top Customs. Owners can order third-party modifications through our Dodge dealerships, and then pick up their finished convertible at the dealer once the vehicle is complete.”



G/O Media may get a commission Year-round basics Uniqlo Summer Sale Basics you don't wanna miss

Uniqlo’s summer sales are not to be missed. The whole sale is killer to stock up on the basics Uniqlo is known for—subtle colors, classic silhouettes, and a dress up-or-down vibe. Shop Uniqlo's Men's Sale Shop Uniqlo's Women's Sale Advertisement

Challenger convertibles have only ever been offered in two years of the model’s entire run: 1970 and 1971.



Dodge dealers will schedule unmodified customer orders to ship directly from the production plant in Brampton, Canada to Drop Top Customs in Florida. The option will be available for 2022 and 2022 Challenger R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all SRT models.

Advertisement

If you want a V6 convertible, you’re out of luck. But, if you want over 700 horsepower with the wind in your hair, this is probably your best bet.

The convertible conversion isn’t going to come cheap, though. It’ll cost the buyer $25,999 on top of the price of the new Challenger they just bought.