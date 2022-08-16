It’s the end of the road for our large adult sons, the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. However, in typical Dodge fashion, they’re going out with a bang. The 2023 lineup for both cars will pay homage to the pair’s history with seven special models, the return of a slew of “heritage” colors, and an expansion of SRT Jailbreak models. There will even be a commemorative “Last Call” plaque under the hoods of all the vehicles.

Dodge says each model will share some sort of connection with a model from the company’s past – especially from the 1960s and 1970s. That being said, the names of the exact looks of these models haven’t been introduced yet. They’ve only been teased under covers at Dodge Speed Week in Pontiac, Michigan. We should find out more about them later this year.

Three classic MOPAR colors are also making their return from 2023. You’ll be able to spec your car with B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green for one last time. All in all, there will be 14 colors available for each of the two cars. Challenger and Charger R/T models will also get a new “345” fender badge. It’s a callout to the 345 cubic-inch (5.7-liter) HEMI V8.

The commemorative “Last Call” plaque will feature the vehicle’s name and silhouette, as well as the words “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “At Dodge, we never lift, and the brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts th at drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible.”

The Jailbreak model will also be expanding for 2023. It’ll now include the 717 horsepower Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat.

It’s the end of a muscle car era. Pour one out for our smokey large adult sons. They’ve been carrying the true muscle car torch since they were reintroduced in the mid-2000s. They will be missed by people who love fun things, everywhere.