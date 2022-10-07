Luxury crossovers are a dime a dozen these days. Every automaker seems to offer one, with varying degrees of success. While the format is more or less established, there’s one luxury crossover that deserves some extra attention. It’s the 2022 Genesis GV70, and, like basically every Genesis product, it punches way above its weight class.



The GV70 is the second SUV model in the Genesis lineup after the midsize GV80 (which also rules, tbh).Like its big brother, the GV70 offers up completely unique styling, excellent materials, great build quality and a fantastic drivetrain for less money than you might think.

That excellent drivetrain, in the case of my test vehicle, is the stellar 3.5-liter SmartStream twin-turbocharged V6 found in a bunch of other Kia/Hyundai/Genesis models. It’s a little ripper of a motor, producing 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. There is a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder available for $12,500 less than the V6 with only a 75 horsepower deficit, so it’s also worth considering.

That drivetrain, combined with a well-controlled chassis, makes the GV70 comfy and quiet to drive around town and surprisingly good on a fast, curvy road. There’s always ample power and torque on tap, overall grip levels are high and the chassis errs on the side of understeer, so you’re not likely to send yourself backward into a tree if you overcook a corner. The GV70's steering is electrically assisted, so while it’s not laden with feedback, it’s accurate enough, and this is a crossover, so who cares?



Being a luxury crossover, you might expect the interior of the GV70 to be a nice place to sit. In the words of the late, great Robert Evans, “You bet your ass it is.” Seriously, when I talk about Genesis punching above its weight class, this is one of the things I’m talking about. All of the materials feel high quality. There is great use of metal on important touchpoints, rather than plastic; the leather feels soft but durable, and the screens are all sharp and vibrant. It’s a great cabin. Zero beef here.

From an ergonomics standpoint, the GV70 also excels. I’m what’s scientifically described as a “Large Dude,” at 6-foot 4-inches, and at no point did I struggle to find a comfortable position as a driver or passenger. Even the back seats are reasonable, if not capacious for someone of my size. The exact dimensions are 39.6 inches of headroom and 41.3 inches of legroom up front, 39.1 inches and 37.2 inches out back, respectively. Cargo volume is 28.9 cubic feet behind the second row of seats.

Being a modern Korean vehicle, the list of standard safety and entertainment tech on offer is pretty comprehensive. My test vehicle is the top-tier Sport Prestige trim, which means it comes with stuff like a 12.3-inch 3D instrument screen (I hate the 3D thing, it gives me a headache, but you can turn it off) and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, because duh, and the upgraded Lexicon stereo is pretty good. Not “Mark Levinson in a Lexus” good, but close.



Safety tech includes all the greatest hits like blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and Highway Driving Assistant, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, decent cameras front and rear and remote parking assist. Almost all of the above comes standard; unlike ze Germans, Genesis isn’t in the business of nickel-and-diming you for safety.

Pricing for the Genesis GV70 starts at an eminently reasonable $43,995, including a $1,095 destination charge. My fully-loaded GV70 3.5 AWD Sport Prestige came in at a slightly less endearing $66,570. The GV70s competition would include the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Lexus RX, all of which offer similar performance and features for similar money. At the end of the day, I’d still go with the Genesis because I love the styling and the way it drives.



The days of Korean cars being a cheap, quirky choice are long gone. Genesis is no longer something you buy because you can’t afford a German car; it’s something you buy because it competes with, and often beats, the European competition, and does so with style. I would wholeheartedly recommend the GV70 to someone trying to buy into the luxury crossover segment. In fact, I already have, to several people. The GV70 rules.