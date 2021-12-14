Recently, I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that I am not always the low-maintenance human I’ve claimed to be for most of my life, and I came to that realization behind the wheel of a Genesis. Now, the Korean automaker has released the first photos of its 2023 Genesis G90's interior, and I have to admit that I am all kinds of interested in lushing it up in the backseat of its long-wheelbase version Because I’m Worth It.

We got our first photos of the 2023 Genesis G90 a few weeks ago, and it was one of those cars whose exterior looks so good that it posed a challenge to car enthusiasts all around the world: If we’re teasing a beautiful exterior, just wait until you see what’s inside.

I have to say: I’m not disappointed. Not in the slightest.

It’s important to note that the photos shown here are for the Korean model of the car, though there’s also no current indication that this isn’t a similar interior to the one we’ll have in America — which is a damn good thing, because this interior is gorgeous.

Considering the fact that this comes with a long wheelbase, it’s no surprise that Genesis describes it as being designed with chauffeurs and comfy rear-seat passengers in mind... but its V6 engine is said to make 375 horsepower, because Genesis is also thinking of all those people out there who might actually like to drive their cars once in a while. Thank you, Genesis.

Inside is a two-spoke steering wheel in front of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster which will be flanked on the right by another 12.3-inch infotainment system. It looks fairly similar to what Genesis has shown off before; there are digital climate controls, slim air vents, and a rotary knob that you can use instead of the touch screen. And those glass-and-aluminum rotary knobs continue to be carved with a jewel-like pattern, for which I am a true sucker:

Other notable interior features include scent capsules, which can make your car smell like vague concepts such as The Driver’s Awakening or a Favorite Place; two panoramic sunroofs that can be controlled individually; ambient lighting; and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Front seats also offer four types of massage via air-cell cushioned seats.

But as the press release notes, this is a car designed for the backseat passenger, and that’s where you’re going to find most of the interesting interior goodies. There are privacy curtains and a VIP seat that includes power recline, heating and ventilation, and a footrest. You’ll also have a traveling magazine rack in the C-pillar, along with your own 8-inch touch screens and rotary-knob controls that can alter seats, climate control, curtain position, lighting, and entertainment options.

We also got some details on the Korean tech specs, which include that aforementioned twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 375 HP and 391 lb-ft of torque, which is what you’ll find on the G80. You’ll also have air suspension that can predict oncoming changes in the road to make for a much smoother ride. There will also be few different adjustable braking modes, including Chauffeur mode, which presumably makes for a gentler stop.

Overall, the inside is just as — if not more — exciting than the previous exterior release. The Genesis G90 a swanky, ultra-luxe machine that actually kind of kicks ass. It’s that sexy kind of luxury that reminds everyone you’re classy without throwing it in their face, which is truly the bes t kind of sexy luxury.