It’s hard not to emphasize just how well Genesis has been killing it lately. Hyundai’s luxury line has rapidly come into its own to release increasingly gorgeous, fun to drive, and affordable (for a luxury car) vehicles. And the 2023 Genesis G90 sedan looks to be just that.

Advertisement

The last time the G90 got a serious makeover was back in 2020, when Genesis found the styling cues that began to distinguish it as its own automaker. Since then, we’ve seen sedans, SUVs, and even an electric model introduced, but this G90 might just top them all.

The massive crest grille (which is admittedly Genesis’ most polarizing feature) has been shrunk just a bit, and it’s flanked by the slim, double-line headlights that carry back to illuminate over the wheel wells. Add in the clamshell hood and the similar “Two Lines”-style turn signals, and you have a smooth body that flows from front to back with satisfying symmetry.

Now, that standard vehicle is great — but it’s the long-wheelbase edition that really takes the cake (which is featured in the header image). The previous G90 inspired a long-wheelbase Limousine option, but that was confined to its domestic market. Now, we’re getting all that stretched-out, executive luxury around the world (with the exception of Europe; sorry, Europe). According to Genesis, this model has been elongated by 7.5 inches, which should give the rear passengers plenty of legroom.

Advertisement

Other than the exterior shots, the new G90 remains a mystery, so we can’t know how that long wheelbase looks from the inside — nor can we see if Genesis will be retaining its dial-like controls for its infotainment system. But the outside? Damn.

Genesis did a seriously great job here. The design is sleek and modern, but it has a little hint of edginess that isn’t too overdone, and it somehow also feels timeless in an era where automakers are pushing so hard to predict the future. It’s a sedan that’s going to turn heads in the best possible way — and when’s the last time you truly thought that about a car?