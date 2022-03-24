It’s Thursday afternoon – which means it’s pretty much Friday, and that means it’s the weekend. There’s no better way to celebrate that fact than by pointing out the Porsche Cayenne is the only new vehicle sold that starts at exactly $69,000.

Nice.

That 69 grand gets you a lot – including a 3-liter turbo V6, a 0-60 time in under six seconds and the ability to look down on those with more plebeian vehicles.

Nice.

But, as far as I can tell, this is the only car on sale that starts at the magic number. Sure, you can probably option any number of cars to hit 69 (nice) thousand dollars, but this is the only one that hits the number exactly.

Nice.

Sure, Elon Musk once set the price of the Tesla Model S at $69,420 – which is technically a combo of the two best numbers. However, being a memelord takes all the fun out of it. Porsche corporate – on the other hand – probably has no fuckin’ clue what 69 means to us. They just gifted this price to us – asking for nothing in return. They probably didn’t even think anyone would notice it.

Nice.

There is some tragedy with this news, however. Destination charges mean you cannot actually get the base Cayenne for $69,000. Instead the number is a less-nice $70,350. But, we can always remember the fun times we had with the cost of a Cayenne before learning that terrible news. On top of that it is nearly impossible to get a base Porsche, but I digress.

Nice.

It’s stuff like this that really just makes getting out of bed a little bit easier every day. If you can’t enjoy the little things, what can you enjoy? So, thank you Porsche – you utterly humorous brand – for making one of the greatest pricing choices in automotive history. We owe you so much – perhaps even a 69 ;^)

Nice.