The 2022 Genesis G70 Looks So Damn Good

When cars get a mid-generation style refresh it’s typically something cost-effective , like a light here, a vent there, maybe a new spoiler in the back. But Genesis is desperate for growth, and it needs attention for that to happen. Enter the incredible 2022 Genesis G70.

What do you get when Volvo and Acura have a baby? Something certainly too pure for this world. But this refreshed G70 may be close.

The new look dumps the old squinty headlights framing a classy but simple trapezoidal grille for something much more dramatic and elegant. The headlights are now inspired by the similar quad-lamp setups on the new GV80 crossover and the G80 sedan, the G70's bigger sibling.

In the rear, the outgoing silhouette has been tightened to make the angles slightly more dramatic, and the taillight shape carries over but those too have now been split into four individual lamps.

Inside, it’s PURPLE!

Once you get over the color story, if you can manage, you may notice the interior now also features a new 10.3-inch infotainment screen the company claims will be able to support over-the-air updates with your home wireless internet network.

Despite the image and info dump, Genesis hasn’t confirmed the powertrain options for the 2022 model. The current car is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, currently tuned to 252 and 365 horsepower, respectively.



It’s possible it could also get the same 2.5-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine featured in its cousin car, the recently-updated Kia Stinger.

Sadly, this fire-hot new Genesis badness will no longer be available with a six-speed manual transmission like the outgoing model, because nobody really bought one despite the G70 being the automaker’s best-selling model yet.

In a previous statement to Road & Track, a Genesis spokesperson confirmed that only around 100 manual G70s were sold for the 2020 model year, leaving the company no choice but to ax the stick. Shame on us (I can ask if a transmission swap or a face swap is easier on the new model if you want).

