These Are the Cars from 25 Years Ago You Want to Own as a Classic

Pontiac GTO and Olds intrigue

Sure, the GTO looks like a bloated Cavalier or G6 from some angles, it had GM’s typical interior plastics of the era and they weren’t screwed together particularly well, but 400 hp hides a multitude of sins.

I almost pulled the trigger on a new ‘05 GTO (after scaring the hell out of the salesguy during the test drive) but there was some shit going down at work and i wasn’t sure I would have a job by the time the first payment was due.

So I bought a slightly used Olds intrigue instead, for half of what GTO would have cost me. It gave me 10 years and 215K miles of trouble-free service.

And as it turns out the manager causing all the chaos was gone in less than a month, so there was a happy ending to the story.

I would love to have the GTO as a weekend toy and another Intrigue as my DD.