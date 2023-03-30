These Are the Cars from 25 Years Ago You Want to Own as a Classic

These Are the Cars from 25 Years Ago You Want to Own as a Classic

Somehow, enough time has passed that cars from the late '90s are considered classics.

Collin Woodard
1998 Dodge Viper
Photo: Dodge

When someone says “classic car,” most of us tend to think of something made before the oil embargo. Those were the classic cars back when we were younger, and that’s just the way it is. Except that due to the scam known as “the passage of time,” cars from the late ‘90s can also be considered classics.

It would be more comfortable to bury our heads in the sand and pretend that’s not the case, but instead, we decided to ask all of you what cars you want to own from 1995 through 2005. And because any excuse is a good excuse to listen to John Davis’s voice, we’re skipping photos and going all-in on MotorWeek videos.

Lexus SC400

Lexus SC400

MotorWeek | Retro Review: 1991 Lexus SC 400

1995 Lexus SC400. My uncle bought one almost the day they were released in 1992. To my 22 year-old-eyes it was a goddamn space ship.

The SC may have been introduced for the 1992 model year, but it still counts. Also, I’d happily own one, and I’m the one making the list, so what I say goes. It’s just too bad Lexus never offered the SC400 with the SC300's manual transmission.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Mazda RX-7

Mazda RX-7

1996 Supra Turbo vs. RX-7 Turbo vs. 3000 GT VR-4 vs. 300ZX Turbo | Retro Review

FD RX-7. Best looking car built in the 1990s. Something about this car’s design just seems so pure and efficient: no excessive styling cues, no bulky fender flares, no idiotic wing — just a fast and clean sports car.

If you removed the pop-up headlights from the design, I think that many people would think this was a car from 2023.

Even if you’re too scared of the rotary engine to ever consider owning one, how can any car enthusiast not love the FD RX-7's design? It’s just gorgeous. Although, you’re probably wrong about it being able to pass as a car from 2023. The grille isn’t nearly big enough.

Submitted by: RandomUsername3246

BMW M5

BMW M5

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘00 BMW E39 M5 Sedan

The E39 BMW M5 was launched in 1998, so duh!

I’d like to believe I’m happy with my E39 540i 6MT and that it’s not worth paying the extra money to get an M5, but who am I kidding? If I could afford to own an E39 M5, my 540i would be gone in a heartbeat.

Submitted by: GTO62

Plymouth Prowler

Plymouth Prowler

Retro Review: 1997 Plymouth Prowler - Concept Car for the Street

The only answer to this is a Plymouth Prowler.

(LS swapped, of course).

God, I love the Plymouth Prowler. Concept car for the street? A life-size Hot Wheels car? Whatever you call it, it’s just incredible. Maybe we’ll get lucky, and it’ll come back as an electric car sometime in the future.

Submitted by: Tracer Bullet

Pontiac GTO

Pontiac GTO

2004 Pontiac GTO | Retro Review

Pontiac GTO and Olds intrigue

Sure, the GTO looks like a bloated Cavalier or G6 from some angles, it had GM’s typical interior plastics of the era and they weren’t screwed together particularly well, but 400 hp hides a multitude of sins.

I almost pulled the trigger on a new ‘05 GTO (after scaring the hell out of the salesguy during the test drive) but there was some shit going down at work and i wasn’t sure I would have a job by the time the first payment was due.

So I bought a slightly used Olds intrigue instead, for half of what GTO would have cost me. It gave me 10 years and 215K miles of trouble-free service.

And as it turns out the manager causing all the chaos was gone in less than a month, so there was a happy ending to the story.

I would love to have the GTO as a weekend toy and another Intrigue as my DD.

As someone who doesn’t like getting attention on the road, I always loved the GTO. It’s just subtle enough that most people won’t realize it’s a performance car, and probably half the people who recognize it won’t bother coming over to talk about it at the gas station. It’s a car you drive to enjoy yourself.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Honda S2000

Honda S2000

MotorWeek | Retro Review: S2000 Track Test

25 years ago is effectively when I was really into cars. Those high-school to undergrad years when you could still dream about the car you’d buy when you had real money, and limited financial sense. Before reality, in other words, pulled a Lucy to your Charlie Brown of a world view. You’d think this would make it easy - but it doesn’t. It makes it much harder, because I wanted so many of the cars from this era. If I had to narrow it down to one, and one only - keeping it somewhat realistic, I’d go for this one:

The Honda S2000. At 1999, it’ll sneak into the requirements. Sure, they’re expensive as all hell now - particularly in unmolested, unmodified, well maintained form. But that was the car I wanted to eventually own more than anything else in high school / undergrad. Always figured they’re depreciate one day. I’m still waiting.

No list like this would be complete without the Honda S2000 on it. Is it the quickest car you can buy for the money? Nope. But who cares? It handles. Sadly, there’s probably a better chance that I’ll marry rich than there is that S2000s will start depreciating anytime soon.

Submitted by: TheWalrus

Porsche 928 GTS

Porsche 928 GTS

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘93 Porsche 928GTS

If we’re allowed 1995-2000, I’ll take one of the 25 last model year 1995 Porsche 928 GTS models that were sold in the US with a manual. The best version of one of my all-time favorite cars.

The Porsche 928 barely qualifies, especially since production originally began all the way back in the 1970s. But it does technically qualify since it was built until 1995. Also, it’s just cool. Who needs a stable financial future when you could have a 928 GTS instead?

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Nissan 300ZX

Nissan 300ZX

1990 Nissan 300ZX Turbo | Retro Review

I already have mine, a 1994 Nissan 300ZX. Bring back T Tops! They made the Z32 body style through 96 in the US so I believe that should make it technically eligible for this list.

Usually, it’s a bad idea to take suggestions from Florida Man. I’m not trying to end up fighting an alligator in a Waffle House parking lot. But since this time, it’s a Z32 that does technically qualify for this list, I’ll make an exception to my personal rule.

Submitted by: FloridaMan

Infiniti Q45

Infiniti Q45

1994 Infiniti Q45 | Retro Review

First gen Infiniti Q45. V8 Large car Air suspension. its like Japan did a MIT study on what makes a good “American Car” and they FUCKIN NAILED IT! That v8 has so much torque down low it’s so Great. The limited slip diff and independent rear suspension. There are probably 4 of these still in good condition but it would be great to have one. The juxtaposition of how it’s an “old car” but has so many modern features is so wild.

Remember when Infiniti actually sold interesting cars you’d actually want to own? No one who currently works at Infiniti does. But they did finally put Apple CarPlay in the QX50, so at least that’s something.

Submitted by: bassracerx

BMW M3

BMW M3

2001 BMW M3 | Retro Review

I have mine. 2001 E46 BMW M3 manual, convertible.

Pic isn’t mine, but close enough.

Apparently, John Davis never reviewed the E46 M3 convertible, so the video of the regular M3 will have to do. Imagine parking a convertible E46 M3 next to your E39 M5. That might just be the perfect two-car garage.

Submitted by: ekimyllek

Pontiac Trans Am

Pontiac Trans Am

1998 Pontiac Trans Am WS6 | Retro Review

1998 Pontiac Trans Am

Otherwise, e39 BMW, which I have now!

Great minds think alike, buddy. I, too, have incredibly refined taste and an E39. And there’s always been something ridiculously cool about the old F-body Trans Ams. I guess that’s what my parents get for raising me in Georgia.

Submitted by: AngryBob-VA

Dodge Viper

Dodge Viper

1996 Dodge Viper GTS | Retro Review

2nd Gen Dodge Viper GTS (1996-2002)

Much more refined over the 1st Gen. Handles and delivers power better. No side pipes to burn your calves getting out. And, it actually has a roof and real glass windows!

Ugh. Millennials. No burned calves? A roof? Glass windows? How do you even know you’re alive if your Dodge Viper doesn’t make every moment behind the wheel as miserable as possible?

Submitted by: Knyte

Dodge Neon SRT-4

Dodge Neon SRT-4

2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4

Well, my daily driver is already my 2004 SRT-4 Neon. Bought it new, now at 240K miles. Just added some subtle classy stripes when I had it repainted.

Remember the days when you could buy one of the most insane performance compacts for less than $20,000? I technically remember, but it feels like a lifetime ago. Could we possibly bring back those days? Thanks, I’d really appreciate it.

Submitted by: CSX321

Saab 9-3 Viggen

Saab 9-3 Viggen

MotorWeek | Retro Review: ‘99 Saab Viggen

If you’ll cut me a year of slack ( I think they came out in ‘99) but a Saab Viggen. I saw one at the auto show in St. Louis. I guess i was around 13 and fell in love with it.

Hey, we said 1995 to 2005, so you’re good. And so is the Saab 9-3 Viggen. Especially in that blue. Any chance you know a generous billionaire who wants to bring Saab cars back? The world needs more weird cars.

Submitted by: SoupFarts

Mazda Miata

Mazda Miata

1999 Mazda Miata NB | Retro Review

1999 NB Miata Sport. I’ve had mine since new and while it still runs fine it definitely looks 25 years old.

I’m pretty sure I’d be hunted down and killed if the Miata didn’t make this list. Everyone should own a Miata at least once in their lives. But I also couldn’t resist leaving it for the very end just to make you nervous.

Submitted by: DC native

