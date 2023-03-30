These Are the Cars from 25 Years Ago You Want to Own as a Classic

When someone says “classic car,” most of us tend to think of something made before the oil embargo. Those were the classic cars back when we were younger, and that’s just the way it is. Except that due to the scam known as “the passage of time,” cars from the late ‘90s can also be considered classics.
It would be more comfortable to bury our heads in the sand and pretend that’s not the case, but instead, we decided to ask all of you what cars you want to own from 1995 through 2005. And because any excuse is a good excuse to listen to John Davis’s voice, we’re skipping photos and going all-in on MotorWeek videos.