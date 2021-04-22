Ferrari Sure Knows How To Dress Up A Supercar

Photo : Ferrari

Ferrari is gunning for a fully electrified vehicle in the near future, but in the meantime it’s going to double down on its favorite things: high fashion and ICE supercars. Ferrari will host a full-on fashion show this summer, according to WWD, but the real looker here is the new Superfast.



Advertisement

Ferrari will debut a limited edition 812 Superfast on May 5 . I may not agree with the company’s previous EV stance and may be critical of its prior remarks, but I can appreciate good design. I’m also prone to nostalgia, and this Superfast has got throwback flair: rear window louvers!

Well, kind of. This is a single-piece aluminum structure that replaces the rear glass screen and matches the finish of the car, down to the racing stripe.

Photo : Ferrari

The 812's drivetrain is just as striking as it s appearance, too. The Superfast lives up to its namesake with a V12 engine that makes around 818 horsepower. The 65 degree V12 engine has a 9,500 rpm redline and revised components, like a new valve timing system and exhaust. These revisions have produced what Ferrari says is the highest output of its road cars.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

So if you were peeved that Ferrari is getting aboard with full electrification, here’s another hurrah for internal combustion. I would make fun of the excess of this car’s engine, but I can’t bring myself to do so because Ferrari has avoided the siren song of forced induction. There’s no turbo or supercharger on this engine; this is glorious natural aspiration doing its thing under the hood.

Photo : Ferrari

Advertisement

The new Superfast has independent steering on all four wheels and Ferrari claims this Limited edition weighs less than the standard 812, though it doesn’t specify any figures. Other developments to set this limited edition apart come in the form of reworked aero bits, according to Ferrari:

The aerodynamic redesign of the whole car was aimed at maximising downforce levels: from the new front air intakes, rear diffuser and exhaust configuration to the patented design of the rear screen – which now hosts vortex generators – every modification is a faithful expression of Ferrari’s core belief that form must always follow function.

Advertisement

The rest of the design is more or less faithful to the standard 812 Superfast, so it’s kept those beautiful rear lights and yes, it’s profile view still makes this supercar look super fast.

Photo : Ferrari

Advertisement

Photo : Ferrari