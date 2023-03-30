What Car Has Way Too Much Power?

Horsepower is always a fun stat to throw around when you’re talking about a new car. Did you see that the Bronco Raptor makes 418 hp? What about the 300 hp that you find in the new GR Corolla? Isn’t that impressive. Now, we’re even getting cars that top 1,000 hp, but when does this become too much of a good thing?

So in a week that’s seen Dodge unveil a 1,025 hp Challenger and Lamborghini launch a crazy 1,001 hp plug-in hypercar, we’re turning to you to ask what car out there today has way too much power?

Maybe you can think of a city-dwelling motor that kicks out more horsepower than its owners will ever be able to handle. Or, perhaps the instant acceleration of modern EVs is enough to frighten even the most passionate of gearheads - something like the mind-bending 1,813 horsepower you can find in the Rimac Nevera.

The bonkers V12-powered G-Wagen from Mercedes would be another good contender here, thanks to the 621 hp that its six-liter, twin-turbocharged AMG V12 engine kicks out. What’s more maddening about this car is that all that power is still constrained, and you can only rumble up to an electronically-limited 143 mph.

This makes the six-figure, 621 hp G-Wagen slower than a plucky little Miata.

With all that said, what car would you pick out as having more power than is necessary? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks. We’ll round out some of the top offenders in a slideshow soon.