It’s finally here: The return of the Acura Integra. We’ve watched with bated breath as details trickled out, and we’ve debated whether or not it truly deserves the Integra name. But there’s one thing we’ve never been able to actually do: Drive it. This week, that changes.

This week, I’m flying out to Austin, Texas for Acura’s media drive event for the new Integra. I’ll put it through its paces in what will presumably be a breakfast-taco-based adventure. During that time, I want to keep an eye out for any questions you have about the new car. So, what do you want to know?

To recap, the new Integra is based on the current Civic Si. That car is truly a wonder to behold, so expectations are high for its new platform-mate. The Integra makes the same (seemingly underrated) 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque as the Si and gets the same exquisite six-speed manual gearbox (though you can only get the manual on the top-trim-level Integra). It even has adaptive suspension, if that’s your cup of tea.

Sharing the Civic platform means the Integra has similar overall dimensions, including the oh-so-controversial four-door layout. It wears the current Acura fascia, with the added bonus of embossed “INTEGRA” logos front and rear. All in all, it’s a sharp looking car.

Inside, the Integra looks like you’d expect — Civic-based, but tech-heavy. The driver gets a full digital dash, heated and powered front seats, and a plethora of USB ports to plug into each other and see what happens. I imagine this is how ECU tuning works.

So, what do you want to know about Acura’s newest hot hatch? Let me know in the comments, and I’ll answer as many questions as I can after the drive.