We’ve seen just about every detail on the new Integra by now, save for two key bits of information: When it will come out, and how much it will cost when it does. Acura has stuck to the “around $30,000" line since the car’s debut, even after revealing that only the top-trim A-Spec will get the manual transmission. Now, though, we’ve completed the puzzle: The Integra will start at $30,800, and hit dealers in early June.

That price, before $1,095 in destination fees and whatever markups your local Acura dealer decides to tack on, gets you a base-trim Integra with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque from its turbo VTEC engine. That power reaches the front wheels through one transmission option, a CVT.

Step up to the A-Spec, for an extra two grand, and you’ll get a few niceties — a sportier appearance package, fog lights, and bigger wheels. Adding the Technology Package to that trim, however, makes a much bigger change.

The A-Spec With Technology Package, starting at $35,800, finally introduces the zero-cost option of a manual transmission. True to its name, it also adds a slew of technical features: Puddle lights, proximity sensors, adaptive suspension, a heads-up display, and more. It also doubles the number of speakers in the car, from a mere eight up to sixteen.

Even at that top trim, the Integra undercuts other entry-level luxury offerings from competing marquees. The Lexus IS starts at $39,580, and Infiniti’s only sedan (the Q50) starts at $42,100 — though the Mazda3 slots in below the base Integra in any non-turbo trim.

Acura says the Integra will hit showroom floors in “early June,” though specific dates beyond that will likely depend on individual dealers. One thing’s for sure, however: A comeback this hotly anticipated, at this price, won’t last long on the lots.