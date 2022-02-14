The 2023 Acura Integra has been a divisive car since its first full reveal. Some have said it’s just a tarted-up Civic, or that the only true Integra is the coupe, or that Acura should have somehow just brought back the “original” third-generation car without concern for emissions, crash testing, or other modern regulations. Others have said that it’s a faithful revival of the Integra nameplate, and that it’s already earned its place in the sport compact pantheon. Neither side of the debate, however, has ever driven the car — but it won’t be long before that starts to change.

Acura announced that pre-orders for the new Integra will open on March 10, with those orders going towards a “limited number of production units” that will hit dealers this spring. Pricing for the Integra hasn’t moved from the original “around $30,000" estimate, but that may get more specific as the March 10 date approaches.

Acura’s landing page for the Integra once again promises “limited” supply, but it’s unclear if that means a small run this spring or some sort of limited launch edition of the car. Given today’s chip-constrained supply chains, many automakers are still idling production while they wait for parts — a brief Integra run followed by a shortage-induced pause may not be out of the question.

However m any Integras are produced to satisfy spring preorders, they’re all likely to impress. The car shares its drivetrain with the current Civic Si, which is an absolute blast to hustle around canyon roads. If Acura can preserve that car’s character, while adding a liftback and some luxury-brand interior amenities, the new Teggy could change some of those detractors’ minds — even with a set of rear doors.