BMW M3 Touring, Donut Media's Broken Cars, The World's Fastest GT-R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

From a review of the M3 wagon we'll never get to Doug DeMuro selling his Land Rover Defender, these are the best car enthusiast videos on YouTube this week.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled BMW M3 Touring, Donut Media&#39;s Broken Cars, The World&#39;s Fastest GT-R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week
Screenshot: Vehicle Virgins YouTube

If you’ve got some time on your hands, the automotive goldmine that is YouTube continues to deliver gems. This week, we learn about the things one owner hates about his brand new 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, which could come in handy if some of you are shopping for a new full-size SUV. There’s also a gem in a sit down with the lead designer for the second-generation Cadillac Escalade EXT. And for you math junkies — if such a thing exists — you can watch as a Dodge Charger drifting is used to calculate π.

Sit back, relax, and get lost with us as we look through a handful of the best automotive videos YouTube has to offer this week. Enjoy!

A Bunch of Broken Cars

Why All of Our Cars Are Broken

An S14 Nissan Sylvia with a bunch of wires on the driver’s side floor; a second-gen Subaru WRX with shredded tires and a blown-out coil-over suspension; two Toyota Tacoma overlanders with off-road damage. That’s what happens when you give car guys who run a car guy YouTube channel a bunch of cars to hoon Lots of damage. Donut Media details what’s broken on all of their cars and what it’s going to take to get them on the road again.

Doug DeMuro Is Selling His Land Rover Defender

I’m Selling My Land Rover Defender on Cars & Bids!

Want to buy a three-year-old Land Rover Defender with just under 43,000 miles? You’re in luck, as Doug DeMuro is selling his personal Defender on his car auction site Cars & Bids. I’m going to be honest, I didn’t watch the whole video to figure out exactly why he’s getting rid of it because a video over 22 minutes long just to say I’m selling my car is a bit much for me. But the car looks clean, though the description does say that his wife was involved in an incident with it at a gas station. But the damage was repaired. It currently sits at a bid of $52,000.

The Forgotten History of the Cadillac Escalade

Big, Bold, Powerful: The Genesis of the Cadillac Escalade (with Former Chief Designer Dennis Burke)

Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History sits down with the former chief designer of the Escalade Dennis Burke. Burke goes over the history of the Escalade from its beginnings as a tarted-up Chevy Tahoe/GMC Yukon to taking on the brand’s Art & Science design language and becoming an icon. It’s a fascinating watch.

BMW M3 Touring Review

BMW M3 Touring review. It’s good but is it better than the Alpina B3 or Audi RS4?

Watching something you know you can’t have sucks. That’s how I felt watching the review of the BMW M3 Touring done by Harry’s Garage (one of, if not my favorite, automotive YouTubers). Metcalfe’s time at Evo Magazine shines through as he gives a great, no-nonsense review of an M3 we’ll never see stateside because BMW would rather you buy an X3 M.

Hooning Through Snow-Covered Finland

My automotive adventure through the ARCTIC in Finland - Every carguys dream? + IMPORTANT MESSAGE!

Can a GT-R survive the Arctic cold of Finland? OG Schaefchen and some friends went to find out as they road-tripped through the freezing cold of Northern Finland. On a sad note however, OG Schaefchen does mention in the beginning of this video that this will be his last video for a while, as his mother passed a few days prior to this being uploaded and he doesn’t know when he’s going to post again. My condolences to you, sir. Cars are great, but we all grieve in our own ways. Here’s to hoping that you make your way back to making content again someday.

Problems With a Brand New Toyota Sequoia

5 Issues I Have With My Sequoia TRD Pro...

Toyota’s Sequoia is all new for 2023. And after the previous generation was on the market for so long, Toyota had to bring its A-game with this new one, right? Not quite, as TRD Jon details five things he hates about his $80,000 Sequoia. From big ass mirrors to fuel efficiency that isn’t quite there, it sounds like he might regret his purchase.

A Hellcat Swapped Viper

1000HP Hellcat Swap Viper Review: Breaking All the Rules

How do you make a second-gen Dodge Viper even crazier to drive? By dropping a 1,000 horsepower Hellcat engine in it. That’s what ThatDudeInBlue experienced as he got to drive Throttle.com’s 2001 Viper with an engine swap from a Hellcat Redeye. It has been heavily modified as it was used in 2022's Roadkill Nights sanctioned street racing.

Drifting and Math Go Together, Apparently

Using an Out-of-Control Car to Calculate π.

For Pi Day 2023 ( 3/14. Get it? Because pi is 3.14... never mind), Stand Up Math’s Matt Parker uses a bunch of math and a drifting Dodge Charger to calculate pi. It’s fascinating and explained in a way that most people can understand.

When Chrysler Still Made Land Yachts

Large and In Charge: The 1973 Chrysler New Yorker and its 440V8

There was a time when Chrysler actually made cars that weren’t the 300 or Pacifica. Back in the 1970s, the brand was doing proper luxury land yachts. Like the 1973 Chrysler New Yorker. Another video from Rare Classic Cars & Automotive History, it goes over what made this New Yorker unique, from its massive 7.2L V8 to an interior with enough passenger volume to put some crossovers of today to shame.

The Fastest Nissan GT-R in the World

MEET THE FASTEST NISSAN GTR IN THE WORLD! *3000HP*

Vehicle Virgin went to check out some drag racing. Aside from all the cool metal that was there, the real gem was the fastest Nissan GT-R in the world. In ‘21 this particular car set the world record for the fastest quarter mile in the world. Called Nightfurry, it’s powered by a 4.3L long block with two huge turbos you can see in the front facia that’s enough to give it just over 3,000 points. It ran a time-bending 6.3 second quarter mile at 230 mph.

