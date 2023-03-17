These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You

We asked you to name your least-favorite Porsche designs, and you delivered.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but it’s also true that beauty is in the eye of the Porsche owner. Or former kid who had a Ferrari poster on their bedroom wall. Ferrari and Porsche are lauded as some of the most iconic car brands, which both also happen to have an affinity for horses on their badges.

The enduring obsession the car world has with Porsches is without a doubt due to the performance of Stuttgart’s sports cars, but the thrill of driving a Porsche 911 would be incomplete without a glance back at the car at the end of the day. The undeniable beauty beckoning the driver to return. Obviously, the image I’ve described has conjured a 911 Carrera 3.0, otherwise known as the 930.

But not all Porsches are remembered as fondly by fans, so we wanted to know which of Porsche’s designs our readers thought were ugliest. We asked you to don your flame suits and let loose in the comments. Iconoclasts, welcome all!

Look, it’s okay to love ugly cars; it’s also okay to hate ugly cars. And, finally, it’s definitely okay to be wrong and argue about it on Jalopnik. So, read on to see what Porsche models made the list of the ugliest concept or production cars — and more — to ever have come from the maker of the quintessential sports car.

Porsche 914

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

Fine, I’ll say it. Porsche 914. I just don’t get it.

This has always been functional (I guess) versus attractive.

Submitted by: 900turbo

Porsche 930

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

I never saw the appeal of the Slantnose. I understand the functional aspect, but aesthetically, the proportions of the front end look wrong, and it trades a Porsche design signature for something that looks far more generic.

[...]

The 964 Flachbau is even worse

Submitted by: Aldairion

Ah, but also...

Get out.

Submitted by: RustyBolts

Porsche 968

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

The 968. They took the 944 and gave it some awkward 90's makeover.

Submitted by: Jeff D.

Ah, but also again...

You’re wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

Submitted by: RustyBolts

Porsche PFM 3200 Mooney

Porsche Mooney in flight

I don’t know what the designer was thinking. The spoilers are way too wide, and there’s some kind of spinning blade on the front that doesn’t seem safe for other people on the road.

I mean, the 3.2-liter flat-six engine, puts out a respectable 210HP, but still. I cannot even imagine trying to park this thing in my driveway, let alone the local grocery store!

Submitted by: Knyte

Porsche 917/20 “Pink Pig”

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

Not sure if liveries count, but the 917/20 ‘Pink Pig’ Porsche entered in the 1971 LeMans was fabulous...and also kinda ugly, but in that so-unique-its-great way.

Submitted by: paradseca

Porsche 928 “Study H50" Prototype

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

H50 prototype

Submitted by: 4jim

Porsche-Adjacent Panzerjäger Tiger

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

I think this Porsche engineered Elefant would be right up there.

Submitted by: TheWalrus

Porsche Cayenne Convertible Concept

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

Looks like a Gemballa or Chopster special. Thankfully never approved for production and they instead focused on making the following generation Cayenne better looking.

Submitted by: alexotics

Porsche Carrera GT

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

I going to get blasted for this, but the Carrara GT looks weird. It has the profile of a ute.

Submitted by: put-some-turbo-on-meeeee

Porsche Design P’9983 Blackberry

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche Design

The Porsche design Blackberry phones. They don’t look or feel as good as the original phones, the keyboards are terrible and they’re waaaaaaay overpriced. And this is coming from a Blackberry fan.

Submitted by: Drg84

Porsche Panamera 970

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

Without a doubt, the original Panamera. The 5-door, sport-hatch design gave it a wide body at the rear, and with the size of the car, gave it a fat (NOT PHAT) ass that looked, well, unharmonious (weird)! That said, the Sport Turismo version tied it all together beautifully and made it into a true wagon, which is one now of my favorite Porsche designs!

Submitted by: JCCharles

Porsche 984

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

I’d go for the Porsche Typ 984. I mean.. it looks like a Fiat Barchetta/Honda Cappuccino/Alfa Spider Frankenstein-Porsche. Although the Panamericana Protoype might be even worse..

Submitted by: almost_rick

Porsche Panamericana Concept

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

... ok, maybe it is the Panamericana Concept...

Submitted by: almost_rick

Porsche 924

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

The 924. It has every appearance of being a generic hatchback that everyone seemed to pump out in the late 70s/early 80s. Nothing about the looks sets it apart from its contemporaries at all.

Submitted by: move-over-peasant-I-have-an-M5-in-the-shop

Porsche 356

Image for article titled These Are the Ugliest Porsches Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

356 (flame suit on), 914, and 928

Submitted by: BunkyTheMelon

