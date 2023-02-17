These Are the Ugliest Cars Ferrari Ever Made

Earlier this week I asked you fine folks what was the ugliest car Ferrari ever slapped a Prancing Horse badge on. Frankly, I was a little surprised at some of the pushback I got for my selection, the FF, but that’s what makes the internet such a fun place to quarrel over ultimately frivolous things. You didn’t disappoint, as you never do, so here’s a smattering of Ferrari’s sourest-looking vehicles, as nominated by the people. Thank you, people.
Ferrari 400i - Wait, I Thought We Liked Boxy Wedges
I mean it’s not the FF. That’s for sure.
I would probably suggest something like the 400i. Not ugly, I suppose. But certainly no looker. It has a bit of a ‘Mid-80s Toyota vibe going on. Awkward 2+2 looks that try to bring in a bit of an angular, racy style. It’s kind of jarring. And not in a good, controversial, ‘it looks like this because of aero’ / we’re trying something new / that’s ‘Italian style’’ way. It just looks thrown together, as though the Pininfarina designers set out to make the most “car” Ferrari they could. And succeeded.
Submitted by: TheWalrus
Ferrari 612 Scaglietti - A Bar of Soap Has More Edge
The 612 Scaglietti is my least favorite modern-ish Ferrari. They took the long hood format too far, especially with those beady eyed headlights, and the rest of the design is just “meh”. In fact when I look at its front end, I think “Mitsuoka” not “Ferrari”. Not nearly as good looking as the 456 before it or the FF/GTC4Lusso after it.
Also not a fan of anything done by Zagato.
Suggested by: Mike N. and others
Ferrari FZ93 - I Defend Zagato, But Even I Can’t Defend This
Definitely the Ferrari FZ93 Zagato.
Not exactly Spada’s best work.
Suggested by: Amoore100
Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Shooting Brake by Vignale - I Don’t Know, This One’s Kind of Rad in a Mad Max Way
There is only one answer to this question, I give you the 1965 330 GT 2+2 Vignale Shooting Break VIN 7963
Originally imported to the US as a “standard” 330 GT 2+2 by Chinetti Motors, it remained unsold and was sent to Carrozzeria Vignale in 1967. Vignale rebodied the car as a “Sports Wagon” (shooting break) for the 1968 Turin Motor show.
Suggested by: ChelseaTractorShow
Ferrari 575 Maranello - The 550 Was Perfect, What Happened?
Because I’m kind of a masochist, the Maranello still looks goofy to me =)
It looks like my middle school self with Braces and glasses, now some people can pull that look off rather well...but I didn’t, just look at that thing, it’s like Velma from Scooby doo “my glasses!”.
Suggested by: darthspartan117
Ferrari GTO Evoluzione - Homologation Eyesore
The 288 GTO Evoluzione never looked good, coming or going. Function definitely took priority over Form. The rear venting and mis-proportioned rear wing were particularly brutal on the eyes.
Suggested by: Stephen
Ferrari Meera S - No Idea What’s Happening With the Back There
I assumed that the ugliest Ferrari would be some custom job built for a Saudi Prince. So I looked up Ugly Ferrari Saudi.
And found the Meera S.
Not Disappointed. But FAR from Appointed.
Suggested by: hoser68
Ferrari Pinin - When You Give Yourself a Really Lame Birthday Present
I kinda see where the designers were heading with this, maybe not ‘ugly’ for a c.1980 show car, but definitely not ‘Ferrari.’
Overall, nothing about the car screams “Ferrari” to me; it looks like a generic 4-door sedan that could have come from Germany or Japan.
And the thought of a 4-door Ferrari back in 1980 made me cringe.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Ferrari 365 GTC/4 - Take the Daytona But Make it Suck
The 365 GTC/4 of the early 70s is just dull, and I think that’s the worst thing an exotic car can be.
At least some of the wacky one-offs and concepts are ugly in an interesting way. This nondescript fastback with round tail lights just reinforces how awful the 70s were for car design.
Suggested by: Aldairion
Ferrari Superamerica 410 Ghia - On the Contrary, This Cronenberg Mustang Rules
1956 Ferrari Superamerica 410. Designed by Ghia for Ferrari. It’s a prime example of what not to do on a sports car. Look at it!
Suggested by: Drg84
Ferrari Mondial - Y’all Really Hate This Poor Thing
May I introduce the Fiero.. I meant the Ferrari Mondial 8. Barely 200 hp and a 9.2 0-60 mph time. I believe it was twice the price of the 930 turbo and other comparable cars of the stature as well. Rich mans Pontiac indeed.
Suggested by: averyg9 and others
