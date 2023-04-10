What's Your Ideal Getaway Car?

Car chases are a staple of movies and television. An important event (good or bad) happens, and the hero or villain takes off in a chosen vehicle — leading a fleet of vehicles, typically with cars from the local authorities, on a long chase capable of turning vehicles into scrap metal along the way. Let me be clear. High-speed pursuits are only incredible in fiction. Police pursuits, in reality, are horrific and usually result in the injury or death of complete bystanders.

So, if we stick to the fictionalized, more romanticized version of a car chase, I’m asking, what is your ideal getaway car? Is it a supercar that could simply outrun anything else on the road? Maybe it’s a sports sedan that could carry your supporting cast with you and easily blends into regular traffic . Or go big with an armored SUV that could do the job by barreling through any potential blockade.

I would choose the Ferrari Testarossa Spider, which famously appeared in Yu Suzuki’s 1986 arcade game OutRun. Though, the one-of-a-kind official Testarossa convertible would likely be a heist’s target, not a getaway car. The Ferrari sold at auction for around $1.8 million last year.

While the Ferrari’s recognizable angular shapes are beautiful, the chassis reinforcements to accommodate the convertible roof also meant that the 390-hp sports car was heavier than the standard Testarossa. Yes, there are better-performing sports cars today, but I don’t care. If James Bond can still drive a bulletproof, mini gun-clad Aston Martin DB5 in 2021, anything is possible.

So, tell me, what is your ideal getaway car? Leave your heist vehicle of choice in the comments, and don’t hesitate to detail any modifications you would make to evade your pursuers.