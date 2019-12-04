James Bond Seems Pissed And The DB5 Has Gatling Guns In The First Trailer For No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is back for one last mission, and his James Bond seems mad as hell in the first trailer for No Time To Die. Blofeld is back, the V8 Vantage is back, and the DB5 is spewing bullets out of its headlights.

No Time To Die seems to pickup where 2015’s Spectre left off. Blofeld is in MI6 custody, but Bond and his love Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, seem to have grown apart over secrets from her past—secrets which now seem to have a lot of bad people after the both of them.

Cue Bond jumping off a bridge in Italy, Rami Malek’s scarred villainous face, a new 00 agent in a Aston Martin DBS Superleggera played by Lashana Lynch, and the return of the usual Bond crew with M, Q and Moneypenny.

Not going to lie, the action and dialogue already looks far more intense than anything Spectre offered us, and I’m a little surprised they revealed the return of a caged Blofeld in the first trail er, considering his long-lost step brother storyline from the last movie was embarrassingly straight out of an Austin Powers movie and audiences may not want to recollect on that.

But new director Cary Fukunaga seems to have really pushed for style—the core ingredient of any good Bond movie—and we’ll see if there’s substance to match when the 25th Bond movie hits theaters on April 8 next year.