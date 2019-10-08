Photo: Aston Martin

This week on Twitter, extremely English automotive brand Aston Martin confirmed that four of its cars, two modern and two plucked out of history, would be featured in the upcoming Jim Bond film No Time To Die. In case you’ve never seen a feature-length film with this Bond fellow, you might be surprised to learn that this is the 25th such in the franchise, many of which feature at least one (1) Aston Martin automobile.



But the new one has a couple of nice surprises, including one from the 1980s I’m especially excited about.

Image: Aston Martin on Twitter

The new film, due out in April of 2020, will feature a pair of Astons which have already featured in prior films Bond. The Aston Martin DB5 will bow, having previously been featured prominently in Goldfinger and Thunderball, as well as bit parts in Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, and Skyfall. The 1980s-era Aston V8 Vantage, perhaps the greatest Aston of all time, saw screentime previously in the Timothy Dalton-led The Living Daylights.

It wouldn’t be a proper product placement if Aston Martin didn’t include some new cars as well, which is why the 715 horsepower DBS Superleggera and mid-engine V6 hybrid Valhalla hypercar will also share screen time with the current Bond, Daniel Craig.

While The Living Daylights may not be a paragon of Good Bond, the 1987 release featured my favorite Bond car to date. The wedgey V8 Vantage featured the most 1980s styling of all Astons (bar the incredible Lagonda sedan), but it was also an extremely kitted out example, featuring a self-destruct mechanism, lasers, missiles, and a rocket power boost. It’s fair to say that Q pulled out all of the stops for this wild build.

I truly hope that this new flick will be good, but not like good good, just good in the way a Bond film can be good. I’m sure it’ll feature enough fighting and chasing that I’ll be able to shovel down a bucket load of popcorn. Good Lord, please don’t let No Time To Die be another Spectre.